Fallout 76 can’t stop smashing its own player records as franchise booms

The answer to reviving game franchise's slowly gathering dust seems pretty simple: make top-tier television adaptations.
Hayley Andrews
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:26 am

Fallout 76’s player count has boomed again, with over 60,000 new players flooding into the Wastelands to break the 2018 title’s player count high another time.

The success of the Fallout television show is the biggest reason for the surge. Although the Amazon Prime series isn’t a direct adaption of any single Fallout game, it weaves the same lore and Easter eggs throughout the show, referencing specific elements and places including New Vegas, the vault’s layout and locked door systems matching those seen in Fallout 76, and how the of course the many nuclear explosions. So, it’s understandable why Fallout games have only grown in popularity since the show aired.

This newfound interest in the long-standing Bethesda franchise has seen the player base of Fallout 76 once again rocketed by new Fallout fans, as first reported by VGC.

We don’t have the player stats for other gaming platforms. However, Fallout 76 has seen a substantial player base boom on Steam since the television show launched on April 11. According to SteamDB, the Steam statistics database websiteFallout 76 only had a player count of 11,580 on the day of the show’s launch. Ten days later, on April 21, over 73,368 people are enjoying the Wastelands, which is very impressive.

Fallout 76 is just one of many Fallout games to see such substantial growth. According to the playerstats from Steam DB, Fallout 4 had around 164,000 players on Steam today—up from 21,000—which is nothing short of amazing for a game that came out in 2015. And as Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update, it’s certainly worth playing in 2024.

Now that Fallout has been renewed for a second season, the franchise may continue to boom with new players discovering the Wastelands and others reliving their nostalgic content, even though Fallout 5 has no confirmed release date.

