Enclave armor in Fallout 4.
Image via Bethesda
Category:
Fallout

Fallout 4 next-gen update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Run it back.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 08:18 am

Gamers are currently enjoying a Fallout fest with the release of the Amazon TV series and game updates, including the long-anticipated Fallout 4 next-gen update.

Recommended Videos

First released in 2015, Fallout 4 has continued to fly the flag for the franchise, but it has taken a long time for the title to receive a refresh for next-generation consoles—but that wait is soon to end.

If you can’t wait to enjoy a revamped Fallout 4, we’ve got you covered with our dedicated countdown.

Fallout 4 next-gen update release time and date

A character in Fallout 4 holding an Enclave pistol.
New stuff is welcomed. Image via Bethesda

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 is available on April 25 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To download the free update on a next-ge console, you must own Fallout 4 for that device. 

Alongside next-gen upgrades for Fallout 4, the update also includes free Creation Club items in a new quest, Echoes of the Past, and previously released Creation Club content, including the Makeshift Weapon Pack, Halloween Workshop, and more.

If you can’t wait to explore the Wasteland again in Fallout 4 with the next-gen update, you can see exactly how much longer you have to wait using our countdown below.

The countdown is currently set for midnight CT on April 25. We will update this article if Bethesda shares a more exact release time.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
1
:
5
:
1
5
:
1
7
:
5
1

If that’s not enough to satisfy your Fallout fix, Fallout 76 is now available for free with Prime Gaming to celebrate the release of the Amazon-exclusive TV series—with the free title available to keep forever on both PC and Xbox.

On top of that, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition are also available to play for free now for the next six months via Amazon Luna. The titles are available to Prime members in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Fallout 76 for free with Prime Gaming
Three Fallout 76 players in Power Armor
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to get Fallout 76 for free with Prime Gaming
Vic Hood Vic Hood Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76 is free on Prime Gaming right now to celebrate TV series premiere
A steal helmet with gask mask vents sits on the ground with a wasteland stretching out behind it.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76 is free on Prime Gaming right now to celebrate TV series premiere
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to hack a terminal in Fallout 76
Image of the player character in a vault jumpsuit within Fallout 76. The character has her thumbs up in a pose standing next to a Terminal in a chandelier lit wooden room with a red couch at the back wall.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to hack a terminal in Fallout 76
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Fallout 76 for free with Prime Gaming
Three Fallout 76 players in Power Armor
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to get Fallout 76 for free with Prime Gaming
Vic Hood Vic Hood Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76 is free on Prime Gaming right now to celebrate TV series premiere
A steal helmet with gask mask vents sits on the ground with a wasteland stretching out behind it.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76 is free on Prime Gaming right now to celebrate TV series premiere
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to hack a terminal in Fallout 76
Image of the player character in a vault jumpsuit within Fallout 76. The character has her thumbs up in a pose standing next to a Terminal in a chandelier lit wooden room with a red couch at the back wall.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to hack a terminal in Fallout 76
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Apr 11, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.