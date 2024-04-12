Fallout 4 next-gen update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Gamers are currently enjoying a Fallout fest with the release of the Amazon TV series and game updates, including the long-anticipated Fallout 4 next-gen update.

First released in 2015, Fallout 4 has continued to fly the flag for the franchise, but it has taken a long time for the title to receive a refresh for next-generation consoles—but that wait is soon to end.

If you can’t wait to enjoy a revamped Fallout 4, we’ve got you covered with our dedicated countdown.

Fallout 4 next-gen update release time and date

New stuff is welcomed. Image via Bethesda

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 is available on April 25 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To download the free update on a next-ge console, you must own Fallout 4 for that device.

Alongside next-gen upgrades for Fallout 4, the update also includes free Creation Club items in a new quest, Echoes of the Past, and previously released Creation Club content, including the Makeshift Weapon Pack, Halloween Workshop, and more.

If you can’t wait to explore the Wasteland again in Fallout 4 with the next-gen update, you can see exactly how much longer you have to wait using our countdown below.

The countdown is currently set for midnight CT on April 25. We will update this article if Bethesda shares a more exact release time.

If that’s not enough to satisfy your Fallout fix, Fallout 76 is now available for free with Prime Gaming to celebrate the release of the Amazon-exclusive TV series—with the free title available to keep forever on both PC and Xbox.

On top of that, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition are also available to play for free now for the next six months via Amazon Luna. The titles are available to Prime members in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

