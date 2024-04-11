Fallout 76 is free on Prime Gaming right now to celebrate TV series premiere

It seems like there’s no better time to get into the Fallout series than right now, thanks to the premiere of the TV show and free offerings on Prime Gaming.

The Prime Video series premiered just yesterday and has gotten glowing reviews across the board, currently rated at 93 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. And while Fallout 5 is unannounced, Fallout 76 is now free with Amazon’s Prime service.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in the Fallout series on Prime Video. Screenshot via Amazon

Prime Gaming and Prime Video are both a part of Amazon Prime, and subscribers of the servce can enjoy it all. Fallout 76 can be claimed for free on both Xbox and PC for Prime Gaming, with codes redeemable until June 14.

Fallout 76 is the 2018 open-world multiplayer version of the traditionally single-player series, and has bounced back with several updates and expansions after a rocky launch, to currently land at a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, where it’s on sale for 80 percent off today.

The Fallout TV show takes place in the year 2296, which is the latest period in the timeline thus far. Chronologically, the world was decimated by nuclear weapons in 2077, with Fallout 76 the earliest game in the timeline in 2102. The show takes place around nine years after the events of Fallout 4, and follows the main character Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and her adventures in the wasteland of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

The original Fallout released in 1997 as an RPG in a trimetric perspective before moving to the first-person shooter genre in Fallout 3 in 2008. Fallout 76 is the latest release in the series, with the last mainline entry, Fallout 4, coming out in 2015.

All eight episodes of Fallout’s first season can be watched on Prime Video right now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more