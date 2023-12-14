Fallout 4’s ‘next-gen’ update has been delayed

The less-than-ideal news continues to pile up for Bethesda as its “next-gen” Fallout 4 update has been officially delayed into 2024. This has come as no surprise since we’re only two weeks out from the new year, yet it remains a blow, with the update now missing its initial 2023 release window.

“Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update,” Bethesda confirmed via a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 13. “We know you’re excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.” With no solid release date, this suggests that the wait may be a lengthy one.

Fallout 4 may not be the fans’ favorite but represents the first franchise experience for many. Image via Bethesda

Although reactions have been mixed, a general survey of comments across X and Reddit suggests a preference to remain patient rather than receive a shoddy product earlier. “At least it still exists,” said one Reddit user. “Take all the time you need,” decreed a reader on X. Besides the upcoming Fallout show on Amazon, a lot of fans surely understand that there will be a mighty long wait before the next entry into the post-apocalyptic franchise. The Elder Scrolls 6 is next on the docket for the Microsoft studio while work continues to rescue player interest in Starfield.

Unfortunately, Bethesda is facing a little backlash to the announcement, which was perhaps to be expected. “Does it really take 2 years to release an FPS and resolution boost?,” questioned @Waddon123. I’d immediately argue that the answer is “yes,” and there is history to prove as much for games of this scale. Cyberpunk 2077 made its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S almost a year and a half after its initial bow, and these versions were created side-by-side. Fallout 4 predates Cyberpunk by five years, thus there is more polishing to achieve.

Much like CD Projekt Red’s resurgent success, Bethesda confirmed in its initial presser that this update will be free for owners of the game. On top of this, the developer is taking the time to iron out some much-needed bug fixes and add some extra Creation Club content into the mix. A nominee for 2015’s Game of the Year, the latest treatment to Fallout 4 came in the form of a choppy Xbox One X edition that struggled to run in 4K.

We’ll be hoping that lessons have been learned from this experience and that the (probable) final flourish of this fantastic title shall be glorious.