‘More boring than watching paint dry’: Even Starfield’s biggest fans are desperate for an update

Ever since Starfield’s launch on Sept. 6, there have been two camps of opinions—those who enjoyed “the Bethesda experience” in space, and those who found the game plain and boring. It’s alarming that even Starfield fans are now beginning to dislike it and beg for an update.

Bethesda’s first original IP in nearly 30 years should have been the gaming event of the year, but it’s beginning to look like its fate will be the complete opposite of Bethesda’s biggest hit to date, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. While Skyrim is still relevant to this day, even the most devoted Starfield fans are ready to abandon the spaceship and move on with their lives. Starfield players are ready to walk out just three months after the game launched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One such fan ignited a conversation on Reddit about Starfield becoming “more boring than watching paint dry” just three months after its release. The Redditor opines that Bethesda needs to release “a serious update” if it wants players to keep engaging with Starfield as there’s very little incentive to keep playing after finishing the main quest. This post has accumulated nearly 3,000 upvotes, which clearly shows the current mood swing among Starfield fans on Reddit.

Say what you may about Redditors, but at least they propose solutions to their complaints. There are a couple of outstanding ones for dealing with Starfield boredom and how the developers should approach a potential update. The first one, which has gathered as many upvotes as the original post, is to simply let it go and return to the game in a year or two when the desired “serious update” will presumably be out.

The other popular proposal is for Bethesda to release an update in the manner of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, with a “complete top-to-bottom overhaul of many of the game’s mechanics and systems, along with a ton of new content”. Given how well-received CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update was, it’s understandable that Starfield fans would want to see something similar happen to their favorite game.

There is just one problem with the Starfield 2.0 update prospects. Bethesda recently made the news for fearlessly defending its game design decisions by replying to negative Starfield reviews on Steam. A company that would do that doesn’t seem too likely to commit to a massive overhaul of core design elements years after the game’s launch like CDPR did with Cyberpunk 2077. By the looks of things, the only Reddit fix that is viable is leaving Starfield behind for something new.