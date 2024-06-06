Fallout Season 2 showrunners promise it’s coming ‘as fast as possible’

Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series was a huge hit. Fortunately, season two is on its way, and it’s coming at full speed.

Graham Wagner, one of the showrunners for the series, shed some details about the second season on June 4. But most importantly, he said season two is coming “as fast as possible.”

“The internet has an interesting habit of making non-binding statements binding, so I’m hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and live on Reddit for a year or so. But we are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done,” Wagner told Hollywood Reporter.

The power armor should be on standby for season two, among many other things. Image via Prime Video

He followed by saying sets, assets, and visual effects are already mostly done, so the team won’t have to work from scratch. “We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible.”

On top of that, the showrunners have a bunch of ideas regarding what to include in the second season. Another showrunner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, teased they have a lot of exciting stuff lined up. “There are so many things we wanted to do in Season one where we were like, ‘That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season two.’ So it feels like we’re so much farther along and it’s honestly really exciting,” she said.

Those who have followed the journey of Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul should know where the show is headed next. The finale of season one sheds light on multiple future storylines (beware of the spoilers below).

The Ghoul is set to return in season two. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Amazon Prime YouTube

One of them is the Brotherhood of Steel acquiring a device to unlock limitless power. Those who have played the game should be aware of the Brotherhood’s questionable motivations.

Lucy and the Ghoul, on the other hand, are chasing her father, who was seen fleeing to one of the most iconic locations in the series—New Vegas. Oh, and he also stumbled across a Deathclaw’s skull along the way, so these massive lizards are probably coming.

