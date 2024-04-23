Fallout showrunners tease how season 2 will tie into iconic New Vegas story

Amazon’s Fallout season one finished by concluding a few storylines, yet teased a few possible new ones in the second season. In one of the latest interviews, the series showrunners mentioned how they could unfold on top of an iconic story from the games.

Recommended Videos

By the end of the season finale, we see Hank MacLean, father of the main protagonist, Lucy, flee to the city of New Vegas. The area seems almost devastated and lifeless, looking from the distance, and given the show is set 15 years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, it’s bound to tie into the game’s storyline somehow. The showrunners, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, implied season two will build upon the game’s events.

We’re coming to Vegas. Screenshot via Amazon Studios.

“The idea that more stuff has happened, and that we’re not leaving worlds as we left them, was sort of the philosophy,” Wagner said in an interview with GQ Magazine. “25 years of games, how do you do something on top of it, like a teetering Jenga tower. But that was always the goal. So we are hoping to do that again in another area that is strongly implied by the finale of the first season. I might as well have said it at that point,”

Wagner comments suggest that season two will be another story building on the iconic plot from Fallout: New Vegas. Similarly to season one, it will be set in the Fallout universe, but tell a new, original tale that’s set years after the events from certain games. “All we really want the audience to know is that things have happened, so that there isn’t an expectation that we pick the show up in season two, following one of the myriad canon endings that depend on your choices when you play [Fallout: New Vegas],” Wagner added.

In season one, the show reveals that Shady Sands, the first capital of the New California Republic and a popular location from the original Fallout games, has been destroyed—and a few hardcore fans were startled by the decision. But the showrunners have said a few times already that everything is a subject of change in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout.

We’re excited to see the show revisit New Vegas, as it’s the favorite game in the franchise for many. But given Wagner and Robertson-Dworet latest comments, we shouldn’t expect it to just pick on one of the four canon endings in the title. After all, 15 years have passed. It’s time for some new stories.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more