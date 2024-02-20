Award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3 actor joins the colossal Fallout: London mod

In the sea of mods for Bethesda’s games, few have had the ambition and scope of Fallout: London. Now, the mod’s creators have even managed to snag an award-winning voice actor, none other than Neil Newborn—also known as Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Astarion.

After nearly five years of development, the Fallout: London mod is slowly nearing completion and is slated for an April 23 release. Marking a sharp departure from the traditional Fallout setting, this complete overhaul of Fallout 4 will be “DLC sized,” boasting a map at least equal in size to the original game, and all new features, places, factions, and more. On Feb. 19, the mod’s developers shared their final progress update before launch and included a brief, and quite shocking, announcement—Neil Newborn of Astarion fame has joined its voice acting cast.

The mod is so big it even has its own Wikipedia page. Image via Bethesda/Team FOLON

While we don’t hear any lines from Newborn’s character, he is briefly shown looking like a cutthroat street gangster oddly reminiscent of the original’s default male protagonist. His performance as Astarion earned him a much-deserved Best Performance Game Award, and I’m more than excited to hear what he has in store in this fantastic-looking and very, very British mod.

Did I say British? Well, that’s an understatement. Taking inspiration from all of Britain’s cultures and subcultures, from the aristocratic gentry to the medievalists to the slick greaser street gangs, Fallout: London truly encapsulates Britain to the fullest extent. Everything is given a unique post-apocalyptic look that is bound to prove a refreshing way to experience the Fallout universe.

Fallout: London started development in 2019 and is aiming for a late April launch. And it might jut scratch the Fallout itch while players wait for a new and official entry into the decades-old franchise.