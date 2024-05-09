Vault-tech bobbleheads are among the few collectibles spread across the Commonwealth in Fallout 4. These items are more than just simple collectibles though; they provide significant buffs to the player helping in surviving the Wasteland.

Finding these takes a long and tedious exploration through the nitty-gritty landscapes of the Wasteland though, as they’re often tucked away in the most unexpected corners of various barren areas. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

All Vault-tec bobblehead locations in Fallout 4

There are 20 Vault-tech bobbleheads divided into three categories: Special, Utility, and Weapons. Each category offers distinct benefits to enhance the player’s skills or grant special buffs in Fallout 4. Below, we’ve meticulously outlined the location of these bobbleheads respective to their categories.

All Special Vault-tech bobblehead locations

Edition Number Bobblehead Location Guide Perk 01 Perception Bobblehead Museum of Freedom This bobblehead can be found at the Museum of Freedom. The item will be placed in the backroom of the museum next to the desk. Increases Perception permanently by one 02 Charisma Bobblehead Parson State Insane Asylum Head over to the administrative office on the first floor of the asylum. The bobblehead will be placed on the ground next to the desk. Increases Charisma permanently by one 03 Luck Bobblehead Spectacle Island Board the green boat docked on the southern section of the island. The item will be stashed inside the control room’s locker. Increases Luck permanently by one 04 Strength Bobblehead Mass Fusion Building This vault-tech bobblehead is placed above the statue in the main hall of the building. Increases Strength permanently by one 05 Agility Bobblehead Wreck of the FMS Norther Star Travel to the northern section of the wreck to spot the bobblehead perched on the bow of the ship. Increases Agility permanently by one 06 Endurance Bobblehead Poseidon Energy Head inside the main office area of the energy powerplant to find the bobblehead on the desk next to the bloody trunk. Increases Endurance permanently by one 07 Intelligence Bobblehead Boston Public Library Head inside the library and go across the hallway to find the Vault-tech bobblehead placed on the terminal in the control room. Increases Intelligence permanently by one

All Utility Vault-Tech-Bobbleheads

Edition Number Bobblehead Location Guide Perk 01 Science Bobblehead Vault 75 Inside vault 75, travel to the office overlooking the caves. The bobblehead will be placed on the computer terminal. Get one extra guess while hacking terminals. 02 Lockpick Bobblehead Pickman Gallery This Vault-tech bobblehead is placed next to a trashcan between the two brick pillars. Reach the end of the chamber to spot the bobblehead. Makes lockpicking easier. 03 Speech Bobblehead Park Street Station Can be found on the desk of the Overseer’s office in the northern section of the station. Increases vendor’s cap bartering by 100. 04 Medicine Bobblehead Vault 81 The bobblehead will be placed on a desk in the room right next to the elevator. Increases 10 percent Stickpack healing. 05 Repair Bobblehead Corvega Assembly Plant Head over to the very top of the water plant to find the Vault-tech bobblehead placed on the exterior gantry in the eastern corner. Increases the Fusion Core duration by 10 percent. 06 Barter Bobblehead Longneck Lukowski’s Canory Can be found in the main control of the Canory, overlooking the conveyor belts. Get five percent better prices at vendors. 07 Sneak Bobblehead Dunwich Borers Can be found in the mining shaft, placed on a metal table next to a lantern. Permanently makes the player character 10 percent harder to detect.

All Weapons Bobbehead locations

Edition Number Bobblehead Location Guide Perk 01 Explosives Bobblehead Saugus Ironworks This Vault-tech bobblehead can be found in the main blast furnace room of the Saugus Ironworks factory. The bobblehead will be placed on the terminal next to the staircase above the furnace. Increases explosive damage by 15 percent. 02 Melee Bobblhead Trinity Tower Can be found on the hood of the car as an ornament at the main warehouse. Increases critical damage with melee weapons by 25 percent. 03 Big Guns Bobblehead Vault 95 Head inside the living quarters of Vault 95 and face the radio placed on the desk to spot the Big Guns Vault-tech bobblehead in Fallout 4. increases critical damage with heavy weaponry by 25 percent. 04 Small Guns Bobblehead Gunner’s Plaza Can be found on the desk of the recording studio. increases critical damage with ballistic weaponry by 25 percent. 05 Unarmed Bobblehead Atom Cats Garage Can be found on the hood of the car as an ornament at the main warehouse. Increases critical damage with unarmed attacks by 25 percent. 06 Explosive Bobblehead Fort Hagen Travel to the command center in the main building to spot the Vault-tech bobblehead placed inside the refrigerator. Increases critical damage with energy weapons by 25 percent.

After collecting all 20 of the Vault-tech bobbleheads, players will be awarded the Vault-tech CEO Achievement/Trophy for Fallout 4.

