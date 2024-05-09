Vault-Tech bobbleheads whole collection on a shelf.
Fallout

All Vault-tec bobblehead locations in Fallout 4

Gotta find em all!
Mohid Shahid
Published: May 8, 2024 10:14 pm

Vault-tech bobbleheads are among the few collectibles spread across the Commonwealth in Fallout 4. These items are more than just simple collectibles though; they provide significant buffs to the player helping in surviving the Wasteland.

Finding these takes a long and tedious exploration through the nitty-gritty landscapes of the Wasteland though, as they’re often tucked away in the most unexpected corners of various barren areas. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

All Vault-tec bobblehead locations in Fallout 4

There are 20 Vault-tech bobbleheads divided into three categories: Special, Utility, and Weapons. Each category offers distinct benefits to enhance the player’s skills or grant special buffs in Fallout 4. Below, we’ve meticulously outlined the location of these bobbleheads respective to their categories.

The Vault boy mascot from the Fallout series
These suckers are hidden in plain sight. Image via Bethesda Game Studios.

All Special Vault-tech bobblehead locations

Edition NumberBobblehead LocationGuidePerk
01Perception BobbleheadMuseum of FreedomThis bobblehead can be found at the Museum of Freedom. The item will be placed in the backroom of the museum next to the desk.Increases Perception permanently by one
02Charisma BobbleheadParson State Insane Asylum Head over to the administrative office on the first floor of the asylum. The bobblehead will be placed on the ground next to the desk.Increases Charisma permanently by one
03Luck BobbleheadSpectacle IslandBoard the green boat docked on the southern section of the island. The item will be stashed inside the control room’s locker.Increases Luck permanently by one
04Strength BobbleheadMass Fusion BuildingThis vault-tech bobblehead is placed above the statue in the main hall of the building.Increases Strength permanently by one
05Agility BobbleheadWreck of the FMS Norther StarTravel to the northern section of the wreck to spot the bobblehead perched on the bow of the ship.Increases Agility permanently by one
06Endurance BobbleheadPoseidon EnergyHead inside the main office area of the energy powerplant to find the bobblehead on the desk next to the bloody trunk.Increases Endurance permanently by one
07Intelligence BobbleheadBoston Public LibraryHead inside the library and go across the hallway to find the Vault-tech bobblehead placed on the terminal in the control room.Increases Intelligence permanently by one

All Utility Vault-Tech-Bobbleheads

Edition NumberBobbleheadLocationGuidePerk
01Science BobbleheadVault 75Inside vault 75, travel to the office overlooking the caves. The bobblehead will be placed on the computer terminal.Get one extra guess while hacking terminals.
02Lockpick BobbleheadPickman GalleryThis Vault-tech bobblehead is placed next to a trashcan between the two brick pillars. Reach the end of the chamber to spot the bobblehead.Makes lockpicking easier.
03Speech BobbleheadPark Street StationCan be found on the desk of the Overseer’s office in the northern section of the station.Increases vendor’s cap bartering by 100.
04Medicine BobbleheadVault 81The bobblehead will be placed on a desk in the room right next to the elevator.Increases 10 percent Stickpack healing.
05Repair BobbleheadCorvega Assembly PlantHead over to the very top of the water plant to find the Vault-tech bobblehead placed on the exterior gantry in the eastern corner. Increases the Fusion Core duration by 10 percent.
06Barter BobbleheadLongneck Lukowski’s CanoryCan be found in the main control of the Canory, overlooking the conveyor belts.Get five percent better prices at vendors.
07Sneak BobbleheadDunwich BorersCan be found in the mining shaft, placed on a metal table next to a lantern.Permanently makes the player character 10 percent harder to detect.

All Weapons Bobbehead locations

Edition NumberBobbleheadLocationGuidePerk
01Explosives BobbleheadSaugus IronworksThis Vault-tech bobblehead can be found in the main blast furnace room of the Saugus Ironworks factory. The bobblehead will be placed on the terminal next to the staircase above the furnace.Increases explosive damage by 15 percent.
02Melee BobblheadTrinity TowerCan be found on the hood of the car as an ornament at the main warehouse.Increases critical damage with melee weapons by 25 percent.
03Big Guns BobbleheadVault 95Head inside the living quarters of Vault 95 and face the radio placed on the desk to spot the Big Guns Vault-tech bobblehead in Fallout 4.increases critical damage with heavy weaponry by 25 percent.
04Small Guns BobbleheadGunner’s PlazaCan be found on the desk of the recording studio. increases critical damage with ballistic weaponry by 25 percent.
05Unarmed BobbleheadAtom Cats GarageCan be found on the hood of the car as an ornament at the main warehouse.Increases critical damage with unarmed attacks by 25 percent.
06Explosive BobbleheadFort HagenTravel to the command center in the main building to spot the Vault-tech bobblehead placed inside the refrigerator.Increases critical damage with energy weapons by 25 percent.
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
A breath of fresh air. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

After collecting all 20 of the Vault-tech bobbleheads, players will be awarded the Vault-tech CEO Achievement/Trophy for Fallout 4.

Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.