How to unlock and use the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

When you first start playing Fallout Shelter, your goal is to unlock the Overseer’s Office. It’s necessary for monitoring your Vault, but mostly because it’s tied to obtaining resources from the Wastelands.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking and upgrading it is essential, if a little pricey. Here’s how.

How to unlock the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

It’s one room, but it’s the size of two. Image via Bethesda

To unlock the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter, you must have 18 dwellers in your Vault. Once you have 18 dwellers, you can build your Overseer’s Office anywhere, so long as you have space for it (it’s only one room, but it’s the size of two). It costs 1,000 Caps. Despite the cost, it’s worth building as soon as you unlock it because of its uses.

How to use the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

The Overseer’s Office unlocks Wasteland questing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter, you can see three screens with your Vault’s resource levels. By unlocking it, you unlock the ability to accept missions and venture into the Wastelands for Caps, blueprints, and other necessary items.

Unlike other rooms, you can’t assign dwellers to the Overseer’s Office, and you can only build one. But that doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade this key room.

Benefits of upgrading your Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

The first upgrade only costs 3,500 Caps. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda The second upgrade is quite pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

You can upgrade your Overseer’s Office twice in Fallout Shelter, which increases the number of quests you can undergo in the Wastelands.

So, building the Overseer’s Office will unlock the following benefits:

Initial build: Enables one Quest in the Wastelands Cost: 1,000 Caps

Upgrade one: Enables two Quests in the Wastelands Cost: 3,500 Caps

Upgrade two: Enables three Quests in the Wastelands Cost: 15,000 Caps



Although it may not seem like the best room in your Vault, once you start upgrading your Overseer’s Office, you can complete more quests, get more resources, like Caps and blueprints, and enhance your Vault much faster. So, it’s definitely worth the effort of building and then upgrading pretty quickly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more