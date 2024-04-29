Overseer's office in fallout shelter
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda
Category:
Fallout

How to unlock and use the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

The Overseer's Office is quite important.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 12:19 am

When you first start playing Fallout Shelter, your goal is to unlock the Overseer’s Office. It’s necessary for monitoring your Vault, but mostly because it’s tied to obtaining resources from the Wastelands.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking and upgrading it is essential, if a little pricey. Here’s how.

How to unlock the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

Vault dwellers going about their daily lives in Fallout Shelter.
It’s one room, but it’s the size of two. Image via Bethesda

To unlock the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter, you must have 18 dwellers in your Vault. Once you have 18 dwellers, you can build your Overseer’s Office anywhere, so long as you have space for it (it’s only one room, but it’s the size of two). It costs 1,000 Caps. Despite the cost, it’s worth building as soon as you unlock it because of its uses.

How to use the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

quests in the wastelands in fallout shelter
The Overseer’s Office unlocks Wasteland questing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter, you can see three screens with your Vault’s resource levels. By unlocking it, you unlock the ability to accept missions and venture into the Wastelands for Caps, blueprints, and other necessary items.

Unlike other rooms, you can’t assign dwellers to the Overseer’s Office, and you can only build one. But that doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade this key room.

Benefits of upgrading your Overseer’s Office in Fallout Shelter

You can upgrade your Overseer’s Office twice in Fallout Shelter, which increases the number of quests you can undergo in the Wastelands.

So, building the Overseer’s Office will unlock the following benefits:

  • Initial build: Enables one Quest in the Wastelands
    • Cost: 1,000 Caps
  • Upgrade one: Enables two Quests in the Wastelands
    • Cost: 3,500 Caps
  • Upgrade two: Enables three Quests in the Wastelands
    • Cost: 15,000 Caps

Although it may not seem like the best room in your Vault, once you start upgrading your Overseer’s Office, you can complete more quests, get more resources, like Caps and blueprints, and enhance your Vault much faster. So, it’s definitely worth the effort of building and then upgrading pretty quickly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best melee weapons in Fallout 4, ranked
An assortment of bladed and blunt melee weapons scattered on broken pavement in Fallout 4.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Best melee weapons in Fallout 4, ranked
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What does Luck do in Fallout Shelter?
Red Rocket room in the wastelands in fallout shelter
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What does Luck do in Fallout Shelter?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What does Endurance do in Fallout Shelter?
Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul from fallout in fallout shelter
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What does Endurance do in Fallout Shelter?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best melee weapons in Fallout 4, ranked
An assortment of bladed and blunt melee weapons scattered on broken pavement in Fallout 4.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Best melee weapons in Fallout 4, ranked
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What does Luck do in Fallout Shelter?
Red Rocket room in the wastelands in fallout shelter
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What does Luck do in Fallout Shelter?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What does Endurance do in Fallout Shelter?
Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul from fallout in fallout shelter
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What does Endurance do in Fallout Shelter?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 28, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.