How to find the Saugus Ironworks in Fallout 4

The Saugus Ironworks is an essential location for you to visit in Fallout 4 because it’s involved in numerous quests.

You come across various factions while exploring the Commonwealth in Fallout 4, and one of them is the Forged. They’re a group of Raiders, and as their name suggests, they often use incendiary grenades and weapons, like Flamers. The Forged are led by Slag, and you can find them alongside their leader in Saugus Ironworks, where a few side quests send you in Fallout 4.

If you’re having difficulty locating the Saugus Ironworks, look no further, as our guide is here to help.

Where to find Saugus Ironworks in Fallout 4

The Saugus Ironworks is located in the northwestern part of the Commonwealth. It’s directly south of The Slog, and southwest of another key location, Salem.

It’s a marked location on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the name suggests, the area is a huge factory, so you won’t miss it. It’s also in the middle of a forest, so it will stand out once you’re nearby. However, there are some things you need to know before visiting Saugus Ironworks.

The place is swarming with Forgers, and when grouped together, they can easily take you down, unless you’re a high level yourself. In our most recent playthrough, we approached it at level 12 and managed to take down the guards outside by sneaking up on them and shooting them with a powerful Sniper Rifle. Still, they quickly noticed our presence and we had to use Fragmentation Mines and Assault Rifles to survive.

Welcome to the factory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can head inside after you clear out the Forgers outside the factory, which is required for quests like Out of the Fire, Here There Be Monsters, Cleansing the Commonwealth, and Crucible. The latter was added on April 25 with next-gen update. It’s much harder to fight enemies inside Saugus Ironworks, so we don’t advise you try unless you’re level 20. On the other hand, there is plenty of sweet loot inside, including Power Armor, so you should visit it once you’re strong enough.

