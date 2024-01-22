Is Enshrouded multiplayer? Co-op mode explained

Enshrouded is an open-world survival game developed by Keen Games that brings players to a mysterious sprawling landscape. Given that many similar survival games have co-op elements, potential Enshrouded players might want to know if there is multiplayer.

Enshrouded has crafting and resource management elements similar to titles such as The Forest, Valheim, and Minecraft. In order to brave this new world, you need a base, supplies, and often friends to rely on. If you are trying to figure out the multiplayer options in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to know.

Does Enshrouded have co-op multiplayer?

You can assign a variety of roles in multiplayer – such as DPS, tank, healer, and more | Image via Keen Games

Yes, Enshrouded will have multiplayer co-op with lobbies that can host up to 16 total players in one instance on PC. The multiplayer appears to not only be an additional feature to Enshrouded, but a core part of the gameplay.

Players in Enshrouded get to choose specific skills that can aid them in combat, survival, building, or various other facets of the game. With a wider party of players, you can have access to a wider range of skills and specializations. And whenever you are in a multiplayer lobby in Enshrouded, all players will share similar goals to achieve together. This can range from slaying hostile monsters to gathering specified resources to help build you base. The game also comes with a built-in party system that can help track and coordinate your lobby.

Although there is a heavy emphasis placed on cooperative multiplayer in Enshrouded, there does not appear to be a PvP mode planned for release. This could change either whenever the game releases on Jan. 24, or added in a future update sometime after the game’s release.

While exploring Enshrouded on your own will remain an option, you might find it far easier to conquer this survival game with friends.