Is Enshrouded crossplay or cross-platform?

While you can play Enshrouded solo while offline, the game’s detailed world is more enjoyable when played alongside friends. Hopping on a server with friends is an easy process, but that might not be the case if you’re on different platforms since you’ll need Enshrouded to support crossplay.

Recommended Videos

Enshrouded’s initial release was on Jan. 24, and it was only available on Steam during its launch. However, Keen Games has been expressing interest in expanding the survival game onto other platforms like PS5 and Xbox.

I have a PC and a PS5, with the latter taking the crown for my gaming needs. That’s not the case for my friends, however, as most prefer playing games on PC. I can only switch to my console while playing games with crossplay and cross-platform support, and I’ve dug deep to find out whether Enshrouded has any plans to implement crossplay.

Does Enshrouded support crossplay and cross-platform?

Don’t venture alone, take a friend with you. Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded’s initial release was on PC only, so its crossplay feature remains a mystery. However, Enshrouded developers shared their thoughts about the subject on X (formerly Twitter) in a 2023 discussion.

On the X thread, Keen Games informed a fan that implementing crossplay support would be the ideal scenario for Enshrouded when it releases on other platforms so gamers can enjoy the game’s co-op mode. However, the developer also refrained from making promises. This means that Enshrouded is likely to support crossplay and cross-platform, but there aren’t any official confirmations in this regard.

Does Enshrouded have cross-platform progression?

Enshrouded didn’t have cross-platform progression or cross-saves at the time of its launch because it was only released on PC. Enshrouded will come to consoles, but the game doesn’t have a certain date for its expansion plans yet.