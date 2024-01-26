Category:
How to get a Rake in Enshrouded

It was just here moments ago.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 10:16 am
A character in Enshrouded looks down from a hill.
Image via Keen Games

There are many items to craft in Enshrouded, and it’s difficult to know when exactly you’ll need some of them. An item you discarded before may suddenly be a requirement, and finding it at that moment can turn into a mission impossible.

This was the case for me when I needed to get a Rake in Enshrouded. All I could find was the Scrappy Rake when I could swear I had just seen the regular Rake a couple of hours ago. I spent a good few minutes searching for a regular Rake, only to discover the harsh truth that it was long gone.

Where to get Rake in Enshrouded

A group of characters running into the Shroud in Enshrouded.
This’d better not mean another trip into the Shroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must craft a Rake via the Workbench, before hitting level five in Enshrouded. At level five, you unlock the Scrappy Rake, and if you’ve never crafted a basic Rake before then it will be locked. The basic Rake should unlock while progressing through the game’s main quest line. However, Enshrouded players have also been reporting cases of the Rake disappearing before hitting level five on Steam Community discussions.

Fixing the Rake bug in Enshrouded might take a while, and a permanent solution should be available soon via a hotfix since the error has been affecting the majority of the player base.

To craft a Rake after level five in Enshrouded:

  • Create a new character.
  • Load into the same world you’ve had Rake difficulties in with the new character.
  • Go to your existing base.
  • Craft the basic Rake and put it in a storage box.
  • Load into your main character again (in the same world) and take the Rake from the storage box.

This workaround may sound like a lot of work, but it seems to be the only working solution for players who need to get a Rake. Alternatively, if you have plans to play co-op multiplayer, you can ask the other players on your server for a Rake if they’re below level five. 

related content
Read Article How to port forward for Enshrouded dedicated servers
man overlooking edge
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to port forward for Enshrouded dedicated servers
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded coming to Steam Deck?
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded coming to Steam Deck?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Dirt in Enshrouded
A character about to be attacked.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Dirt in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to find Scavenger Matrons in Enshrouded
Scavenger Matron standing in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find Scavenger Matrons in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded building guide: Tips for building your first base
Person standing on edge of structure overlooking mountains
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded building guide: Tips for building your first base
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 25, 2024
Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.