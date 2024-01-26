How to get a Rake in Enshrouded

There are many items to craft in Enshrouded, and it’s difficult to know when exactly you’ll need some of them. An item you discarded before may suddenly be a requirement, and finding it at that moment can turn into a mission impossible.

Recommended Videos

This was the case for me when I needed to get a Rake in Enshrouded. All I could find was the Scrappy Rake when I could swear I had just seen the regular Rake a couple of hours ago. I spent a good few minutes searching for a regular Rake, only to discover the harsh truth that it was long gone.

Where to get Rake in Enshrouded

This’d better not mean another trip into the Shroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must craft a Rake via the Workbench, before hitting level five in Enshrouded. At level five, you unlock the Scrappy Rake, and if you’ve never crafted a basic Rake before then it will be locked. The basic Rake should unlock while progressing through the game’s main quest line. However, Enshrouded players have also been reporting cases of the Rake disappearing before hitting level five on Steam Community discussions.

Fixing the Rake bug in Enshrouded might take a while, and a permanent solution should be available soon via a hotfix since the error has been affecting the majority of the player base.

To craft a Rake after level five in Enshrouded:

Create a new character.

Load into the same world you’ve had Rake difficulties in with the new character.

Go to your existing base.

Craft the basic Rake and put it in a storage box.

Load into your main character again (in the same world) and take the Rake from the storage box.

This workaround may sound like a lot of work, but it seems to be the only working solution for players who need to get a Rake. Alternatively, if you have plans to play co-op multiplayer, you can ask the other players on your server for a Rake if they’re below level five.