Category:
Enshrouded

How to fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded

Did someone change the password?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 09:49 pm
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded is more fun when you’re friends, but getting there can be challenging sometimes, especially when you have to deal with errors like Game Creation Failed.

Recommended Videos

I first encountered this error while my squad was switching from a co-op multiplayer. It was clear we’d need a server that would be online all the time, so we decided to test Enshrouded’s dedicated server support and host one ourselves. After finally getting our server running via third parties, all seemed well until our second day on the server, which was totally derailed by the nasty appearance of the Game Creation Failed error.

Fixing the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded

Person standing on edge of structure overlooking mountains
Failure isn’t an option. Image via Keen Games

When this error first appeared, it was first picked up by Enshrouded dedicated server users on Reddit who were hosting via GPortal. Even if you use a different provider, the following solution methods should still apply.

1) Change your server password

To fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded, remove your server’s existing password and set a new one. This new password should be longer than the previous one. Reboot the server after this password change and try logging in again.

Considering how effective this solution method has been within the community, it might also shed light on why this error is appearing. It looks connected to a password standard change, so players with very basic and short server passwords may have gotten this error.

2) Run Enshrouded as an administrator and don’t use a shortcut

Launch Enshrouded’s executable file as an administrator. This also means you can’t use your shortcuts to launch the game. The Game Creation Failed error can also appear due to permission troubles; admin rights should fix that immediately.

3) Contact your server dedicated server provider

If this error only appears for your server provider, it might require an exclusive fix. Some server-side updates may require you to perform manual changes, and the Game Creation Failed error might show up until then.

Check your provider’s website or contact them to learn more details.

related content
Read Article How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
playing holding a sword fighting an enemy in enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Aloe in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking down at the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Aloe in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking over a cliff.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Nitrate in Enshrouded
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Nitrate in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
playing holding a sword fighting an enemy in enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Aloe in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking down at the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Aloe in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking over a cliff.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Nitrate in Enshrouded
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Nitrate in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 30, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.