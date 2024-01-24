How to fix No Compatible Graphics Device error in Enshrouded

Enshrouded has modest system requirements. While it might push lower-tier builds to their limits, medium to high-tier options should be fine. But what if the game says there are no compatible graphics devices on your system? There must be a mistake, right?

I first encountered the no compatible graphics device error in Enshrouded during the game’s demo period. I was caught off guard by the error since I had a graphics card that was above the minimum requirements. But some of the most well-known GPU error troubleshooting methods worked, and I could fix the no compatible graphics device error in Enshrouded in no time.

Fixing the No Compatible Graphics Device error in Enshrouded, explained

Image via Keen Games

This error initially made me think my GPU could be disconnected as I had been moving my PC around my room. This wasn’t the case for me, though, and it’s also unlikely to be the case for you, so you can try the following solutions to fix the no compatible graphics device error in Enshrouded.

Update your graphics drivers

To fix the no-compatible graphics device error, you should first update your graphics card drivers. This was the solution method that helped me fix the error, and it was also confirmed by other players on Steam’s community forums.

Despite sounding like a cliché fix, an outdated graphics driver can cause such errors. Game developers often work with the latest drivers available on the market, so you might be missing some of the essential optimization patches.

Install Vulkan drivers for your GPU

Vulkan has gained a lot of traction over the years, emerging as a powerful alternative to DirectX. An Enshrouded player shared this fix on Steam’s community hub after investigating the source of the error through their game logs.

Check NVIDIA’s Vulkan Driver or AMD’s Vulkan Support pages to install the API’s drivers. Make sure you’re running Enshrouded with Vulkan after installing the drivers and launch the game to see if the error is gone.

Once you fix this error, you can catch up to your friends with our Enshrouded tips to get started in the game quickly and outclass them with the best early skill tree builds.