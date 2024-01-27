Does Enshrouded have controller support?

Input methods are highly subjective among gamers. Enshrouded only launched on PC during its initial release on Jan. 24, 2024, and many players were curious from the beginning whether they could play the game with a controller.

The console life spoiled me over the years, and I found myself connecting my PC to the TV while playing games with controller support. When games are released on multiple platforms at the same time, they generally come with controller support, but I had my doubts about Enshrouded since the game wasn’t coming to consoles in the first parts of 2024.

Is there controller support in Enshrouded?

Chopping down a tree with a controller feels better. Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded has controller support. Keen Games verified this on Enshrouded’s Steam Store page where the game is stated to have “Full Controller Support” for Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

In most cases, plugging in an Xbox or a PlayStation controller to your PC before launching Enshrouded will be enough, as the game will automatically detect the controller.

How to fix the controller not working error in Enshrouded

If your controller isn’t working in Enshrouded, there might be a connection error or a keybind mismatch. Following the game’s release, many players on Enshrouded’s subreddit were confused about controller bindings as some buttons were assigned to the wrong configurations, but there are a few fixes you can try.

Turn on Steam Controller Input via the Properties-Controller panel in Enshrouded’s Steam Library entry. If this setting is already enabled, try turning it off.

Launch Enshrouded from Steam Big Picture Mode.

Although I did not encounter many issues while using a controller in Enshrouded, I had to tag back my keyboard and mouse while interacting with the crafting mechanics and my inventory.