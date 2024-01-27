Category:
Enshrouded

Does Enshrouded have controller support?

Time to plug out that keyboard and mouse.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 27, 2024 05:19 pm
A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Input methods are highly subjective among gamers. Enshrouded only launched on PC during its initial release on Jan. 24, 2024, and many players were curious from the beginning whether they could play the game with a controller.

Recommended Videos

The console life spoiled me over the years, and I found myself connecting my PC to the TV while playing games with controller support. When games are released on multiple platforms at the same time, they generally come with controller support, but I had my doubts about Enshrouded since the game wasn’t coming to consoles in the first parts of 2024.

Is there controller support in Enshrouded?

A man in Enshrouded chopping down a tree.
Chopping down a tree with a controller feels better. Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded has controller support. Keen Games verified this on Enshrouded’s Steam Store page where the game is stated to have “Full Controller Support” for Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

In most cases, plugging in an Xbox or a PlayStation controller to your PC before launching Enshrouded will be enough, as the game will automatically detect the controller.

How to fix the controller not working error in Enshrouded

If your controller isn’t working in Enshrouded, there might be a connection error or a keybind mismatch. Following the game’s release, many players on Enshrouded’s subreddit were confused about controller bindings as some buttons were assigned to the wrong configurations, but there are a few fixes you can try.

  • Turn on Steam Controller Input via the Properties-Controller panel in Enshrouded’s Steam Library entry. If this setting is already enabled, try turning it off.
  • Launch Enshrouded from Steam Big Picture Mode.

Although I did not encounter many issues while using a controller in Enshrouded, I had to tag back my keyboard and mouse while interacting with the crafting mechanics and my inventory. 

related content
Read Article Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Read Article How to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded
A player stands on a platform above the Shroud in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
How to get copper bars in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
The locked door in the Hunter's Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Read Article How to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded
A player stands on a platform above the Shroud in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
How to get copper bars in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
The locked door in the Hunter's Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.