Enshrouded is releasing on Jan. 24, and you’re probably wondering whether you can preload it. Developed and published by Keen Games GmbH, this survival action-RPG lets you craft, team up with other players, and visit various cultures.

Recommended Videos

The core feature is survival: You have to collect and use everything you can find in the wild to stay alive. Since the game is just around the corner, let me answer one question that’s surely on your mind—can you preload Enshrouded?

Can you preload Enshrouded? – Answered

No, you can’t preload Enshrouded. The reason is simple—it’s an early access game. Normally, early access games never let players preload them. I looked everywhere, but simply wasn’t able to find any option to preload or preinstall the game. You can’t even buy it beforehand, as you have to wait until the early access launch.

Remember, this is just early access, and for Enshrouded’s official release or major patches, you could possibly get the option to preload. This isn’t confirmed by Keen Games GmbH, though, and it’s only my guess.

Will Enshrouded have a preload option after early access?

You can’t preload Enshrouded. Image via Keen Games

The short answer is—it’s hard to say. The developer still hasn’t revealed any specific details surrounding Enshrouded’s future, and it depends on how well it is received. If Enshrouded isn’t riddled with bugs and sparks the community’s interest, you should expect an official release fairly soon.

More details on preloading Enshrouded are sure to follow in the coming months, after fans see whether the game scratches that survival, crafting, and action-RPG itch. I really like the rich atmosphere and the visual clarity of its simple UI. On top of that, the skill trees and abilities seem to offer lots of freedom for players to create unique builds. Enshrouded reminds me a lot of Dungeons and Dragons’ classes and stats, and if that’s true, you’ll have endless possibilities.