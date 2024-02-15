Best shields in Enshrouded, ranked

There are a handful of shields you can pick up while playing Enshrouded, and there are a handful you can craft at your base. Some stick out as the very best choices, so make sure you’re taking the right ones into battle.

You should expect to find better shields as you explore your Enshrouded world. You won’t be able to find the best ones immediately as they require you to have a higher Flame level, but there are some you can find relatively early during your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about the best shields in Enshrouded.

Which is the best shield in Enshrouded?

There are only a handful of shields you can find in Enshrouded. Several of them can be looted while exploring the endgame regions and puzzles, while others can be crafted at your base as you level up your Blacksmith. If you need better equipment, speaking with your Craftspeople and seeing what quests they want you to do is always a good idea.

You can only use a shield while carrying a one-handed weapon. If you like using a larger, two-handed weapon or a bow, the shield won’t appear in your character’s spare hand. I find having a shield in your off-hand is a great way to stave off attacks from a powerful foe, especially if you’re still struggling to get the timing right with your parry. You may even want to pair them with the best weapons you can find in Enshrouded.

These are the best shields you can find while playing Enshrouded.

Ethereal Plane Shield of Light Flame Shield Valiant Shield Hero’s Shield Pikemead’s Bulwark Rising Fighter Shield

Because Enshrouded is in early access, this list will likely change as more areas and objectives are added to the game. These work for any character playing solo or with a group of friends, as they enhance your character’s effectiveness in combat and how much damage they can take before being defeated.

1) Ethereal Plane

It’s a legendary shield to add to your arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ethereal Plane is a shield you can find as you reach the endgame and work on the Sun Temples. I found one while exploring the north Sun Temple and opening a gold chest. This is the best shield you can find in Enshrouded because it’s one of the few level-25 legendary weapons. Its stats are also excellent, with a high parry power and durability, and it comes with a 10 percent Shroud Resistance. It does have a lower black stat than the other shields, but Shroud Resistance is a standout feature.

2) Shield of Light

You can craft this shield at your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second shield on this list is the Shield of Light, a respectable shield with a high block stat. If you’re a Warrior and plan to be defending your allies, this is the shield for you. It’s also got the added benefit of being one you can craft at your base as you level up the Blacksmith. However, it is locked to your Flame level because of some materials you need to craft it, including Bronze and Iron Bars.

3) Flame Shield

A looted shield you can find while exploring Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next shield on our list is the Flame Shield, one you can find while exploring the Kindlewastes. It’s a decent shield with a higher block than the Ethereal Plate, but it has less parry power and maximum durability, so don’t expect to use it as long as the others. Still, if you can’t craft the Shield of Light and haven’t explored the Sun Temples to find the Ethereal Plane, it’s a great option as you progress through the tougher regions.

4) Valiant Shield

It is an early-game shield for any Enshrouded Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Valiant Shield is another crafted shield you should expect to use during the mid-game of Enshrouded. It’s fourth on this list because it’s a level 14 shield, marking it as a lesser version of the Flame Shield. However, because you can craft it, you only need specific resources at your base. Many of these are available as you explore the early game, making it a great option for any Warrior characters looking to protect their allies.

5) Hero’s Shield

It’s a slightly more durable version of the Valiant Shield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next shield is the Hero’s Shield, a similar option to the Valiant Shield but doesn’t require as many resources. It’s comparable to the Valiant’s Shield but has slightly lower stats across the board. It requires similar materials to the Valiant Shield but has higher maximum durability, so it should last longer. However, this is the only difference between the two, meaning the Valiant Shield receives the higher slot.

6) Pikemead’s Bulwark

It is a solid early-game shield you can loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first begin Enshrouded, shields are a great way to protect yourself from any type of damage, especially with your low health. The Pikemead’s Bulwark is an excellent shield you can find by looting the Mistbury Catacombs. It’s stronger than the first shield you can make at the Blacksmith, and it gives you a plus 25 to your health, meaning your character should have more health in every encounter. You won’t keep this shield forever, but it’s great when you begin in a new Enshrouded world.

7) Rising Fighter’s Shield

The first shield you can craft in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final shield on this list is the Rising Fighter’s Shield. It’s the lowest on this Enshrouded list because it has the weakest stats in every category, and it’s the first you can craft with your Blacksmith. Even though you can upgrade it, I would recommend against it and wait to find one of the other shields higher up on this list.