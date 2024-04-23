What is Elon Musk’s build in Elden Ring? Elon Musk build guide

It’s doubtful anyone at From Software imagined the richest man in the world would be playing their games. If you want to see how the ultra-rich play Elden Ring, every aspect of Musk’s build is broken down in the guide below.

The choices Musk makes with his Elden Ring build are very specific, but it’s hard to see what greater whole they’re building to, if any. As a disclaimer, this build isn’t a good one by any stretch of the imagination, but as a novelty or self-imposed challenge in your next playthrough, you won’t find a better candidate.

Elon Musk’s Elden Ring stats

This staff is the central pillar of the build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Musk’s Elden Ring build, to employ a massive understatement here, is weird. It attempts to be a jack of all trades while failing to exceed at anything. The best way I can describe it is as a heavy-armored caster build—and if that sounds oxymoronic, that’s because it very much is. The weirdness begins with the stat spread, which is laid out here as represented on Musk’s now-level 111 character:

Vigor – 31

– 31 Mind – 38

– 38 Endurance – 23

– 23 Strength – 16

– 16 Dexterity – 25

– 25 Intelligence – 68

– 68 Faith – Six

– Six Arcane – Nine

You might notice that for a heavy armor-using character, Musk’s Endurance is shockingly low. This ensures he’s always at a Heavy Equip Load, making fast rolling—and thus evasion—an impossibility. Given that, you’d expect him to have more than 31 in Vigor, but no. The only conclusion that can be drawn here is that he’s relying on that 68 Intelligence (perhaps a reflection of how he sees himself) to blast enemies away with magic before they can get close since running isn’t an option.

Elon Musk’s Elden Ring armor

Two-faced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned above, Musk uses heavy armor, which is antithetical to the role of a caster. He’s decked out from neck to toe in the Radahn set, which you can purchase with a Remembrance after defeating the eponymous general. It’s big and very bulky, making it a poor choice for a magic user, but its stats do sort of compensate for the relatively low Vigor.

His helmet is the Twinsage Glintstone Crown, which can be found at the Raya Lucaria Academy. It grants a hefty boon to Intelligence, but also reduces maximum health, compromising the tank approach Musk seems to be going for here. Much like his core stats, his approach to armor seems to pull in two different directions at once.

Elon Musk’s Elden Ring weapons

Prepare to get familiar with this thing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Somewhat bizarrely, Musk uses no less than five weapons at any one time, which probably contributes to that aforementioned ridiculous Equip Load. The main weapon here is Lusat‘s Glintstone Staff, which enhances the power of every spell it casts at the cost of more magic points per spell. One might think this is enough for a caster, but Musk also carries Rogier’s Rapier and Moonveil, providing a wide range of melee options that an Intelligence-heavy build like this doesn’t really need. If that’s not enough, he uses two shields—the Brass Shield and the Carian Knight’s Shield—in his off-hand.

Carrying one shield in each hand is a niche strategy that might still have some use in a particularly tanky build, but there’s no logical reason to have two shields equipped in one hand. In addition, lugging five weapons around means there’s no way any of them are adequately upgraded given the slow pace at which the game dripfeeds Smithing Stones to players. By around the halfway point, most players will have settled into a playstyle they like focusing on one or two weapons, but evidently not so for Elon.

Musk also failed to show off the Sorceries he has equipped, but one wonders how often he even gets to use them if he’s juggling so many weapons.

Elon Musk’s Elden Ring Talismans

Rounding out this utterly bizarre build are the Talismans. First and foremost, Musk uses Radagon’s Soreseal, which increases Vigor, Strength, Endurance and Dexterity (all largely useless skills for a caster) at the cost of taking 15 percent more damage, thus undermining the whole tank thing. Next up is the Crimson Amber Medallion, which boosts HP, seemingly to offset the drawback from the Soreseal.

After that is the Green Turtle Talisman, boosting stamina recovery—but since this character doesn’t roll, it’s unclear why increased stamina recovery would be necessary. Last and certainly most practical is the Graven School Talisman, which increases the strength of Sorceries. It might just be the only thing about this build that makes sense.

With a terribly thought-out Elden Ring build like this, you’d honestly be better off just going caveman mode. If nothing else, it’ll be interesting to see how this peculiar setup fares against the new challenges in Shadow of the Erdtree.

