Best Intelligence Spells in Elden Ring listed

Spells in Elden Ring are one of your best forms of defense against the many, many horrors you are sure to face in the Lands Between. If you are running with an Intellect build steeped in sorcery, you should first know the best spells available.

Elden Ring puts far more detail into spellcasting than any prior Fromsoftware game. Although there are no difficulty settings in the game, spellcasting is a great way to maintain distance in a fight while still dealing consistent damage. Spells range from quick attacks to massive beams of light capable of obliterating bosses within moments.

If you’re trying to outfit your Intelligence based character with spells, here is what we recommend.

Best Spells in Elden Ring, listed

In Elden Ring, the number of spells you’re able to have on hand is limited to a specific number. You can gain more spell slots for your character by finding Memory Stones across the map. You only have two slots to start with, but if you find every Memory Stone in the Lands Between, you can have up to 12 spells always prepared to cast.

Rock Sling

Rock Sling is a powerful, spell that can trivialize early bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rock Sling is an effective spell you can acquire relatively early on in Elden Ring. With this spell you can pull up three massive stones from the ground and send the projectiles toward any enemy. Compared to early Glintstone spells, Rock Sling is significantly more costly as it costs 18 FP per attack.

To get Rock Sling, you need to find the Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid. You can enter a cellar in the northern part of the ruins to find the Rock Sling scroll inside. I highly recommend pairing Rock Sling with the Meteorite Staff, as the items pair extremely well together.

Comet Azur

The Primeval Sorcerer is hard to find, but this powerful blast is worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Comet Azur is a giant beam that can decimate enemies in an instant. In terms of pure damage, it’s the single strongest spell in Elden Ring. It’s not without weakness however, as it requires you to stand completely still and will almost assuredly drain your FP bar dry. If you’re fighting a highly mobile boss, it might get you killed more easily than helping you out.

You can get Comet Azur from the Primeval Sorcerer in Mt. Gelmir. All you need to do is interact with the injured Sorcerer and he will freely give you your new spell.

Rennala’s Full Moon

If this spell looks familiar, it’s probably because it was used against you. Screenshot via FromSoftware

Rennala’s Full Moon is a spell you can get as part of the main story. After defeating Rennala, you will acquire her Full Moon spell. This is a very valuable tool for spellcasters, part defense and part offense.

When casted, you’re enveloped by a moon that blocks all incoming damage. After a short wait, the moon is sent towards the enemy target and not only damages, but also reduces magic damage and dispels other buffs.

Loretta’s Greatbow

Caria Manor is not only where you can find Loretta, but also continue Ranni’s quest chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Loretta’s Greatbow is another high damage, high-FP spell that can quickly turn a fight in your favor—and the Greatbow spell is significantly more versatile than the likes of Comet Azur. Whenever cast, you can notch and hold your magical arrow to gain more damage, or loose it early if an enemy is approaching fast.

You can get Loretta’s Greatbow by defeating the Royal Knight Loretta in Caria Manor. This is located in West Liurnia, near where you might also acquire Rennala’s spell.