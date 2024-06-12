How to preload Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Instead of installing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree when it goes live, preload the new Souls content beforehand so you can come out swinging from the get-go.

Recommended Videos

I’m ready for more perpetual torment—I think we all are. There’s a weird sadism playing a Souls game that few other genres can truly capture. Elden Ring was an exercise in patience for many back in 2022, but those “many” turned out to be over 20 million people, so people clearly enjoy it and want more—cue Shadow of the Erdtree.

The DLC is two years in the making, and while the nightmares you’ve had about Malenia still remain, it’s time to create new ones—so let’s learn how to preload Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree preload, explained

Preloading Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree simply means when the additional content is officially live for players to play, you already have installed, so you can access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC without having to wait—providing you’ve reached Mohgwyn’s Palace of course!

How do I preload Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on all platforms?

To preload Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to buy the Elden Ring DLC from the platform of your choice, go to the store to check the Shadow of the Erdtree store page, and once it goes live, choose the option to download the content.

How much space do I need to preload Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

According to PlayStation Game Size, Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree file size is “16.502GB” and shouldn’t place too much of a strain on your storage space.

While this doesn’t mean the information is 100 percent accurate, PlayStation Game Size is usually spot on. Take the information with a tiny pinch of salt, but don’t be surprised to see the Elden Ring DLC clock in at the 16GB mark.

Do we know when to preload Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

We’re unsure when Shadow of the Erdtree will be available to preload; however, we are on the case. So, keep checking back for the latest updates on preload possibilities because we should eventually have the information you need.

For now, we have even more Elden Ring DLC knowledge for you to absorb, including its ]system requirements, how long it is, and what to expect from the Collector’s Edition..

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy