Elden Ring manga creator puts project on hold so he can play Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is just two days away, so of course everyone will be hopping on to play it as soon as possible. For some, that means taking leave from work, including Nikiichi Tobita, creator of the Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree manga.

Tobita will be placing the project on hold so he can enjoy the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in peace. As reported by Automaton, Tobita also said that the planned July 19 chapter of the manga would have to be delayed to a later date. The Road to the Erdtree manga is a comedy comic that spins the existing lore and worldbuilding with lots of funny jokes but also provides readers with some fantastic Elden Ring-inspired art.

Shadow of the Erdtree launches in two days. Image via Bandai Namco

Tobita probably isn’t the only person on this good Earth who will be taking time off from work to enjoy FromSoftware’s highly anticipated expansion to one of the biggest games of 2022. After two years in development, Shadow of the Erdtree is looking at repeating the success of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, which, in spite of being a DLC pack, won the RPG of the Year Award in 2016. Both content creators who had the chance to play it early and critics alike have been nearly universally praising the expansion pack, with our Tom Foley saying that “FromSoftware has never been better” in his 9/10 review.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is slated to launch on June 21, only two days from now, and is likely to become one of the biggest DLCs in the history of video games. Alleged leaks have stirred up some controversy regarding some of its bosses among the players, though how precisely the community will perceive the actual DLC will become known very soon.

