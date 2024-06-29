How to get to Prospect Town in Elden Ring Shadow or the Erdtree

Prospect Town is one of the early zones in Shadow of the Erdtree, but one that is nonetheless confusing to reach. Many players will spot it from afar and wonder where the path to it resides. So, here is how to get to Prospect Town in Elden Ring‘s DLC.

Prospect Town location in Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prospect Town is a small village located in the Gravesite Plain. To reach it, players should pass the Three-Path Cross Grace and head towards Belurat, Tower Settlement through the massive gap in the cliff. When you get to the Main Gate Cross, head to the left side and stick to the cliff’s edge—there is a beaten path on the ground that should help you navigate. The said path takes you to the Cliffroad Terminus that stands just before Prospect Town itself. All you have to do is press onwards, and you will reach this hidden place.

Where is Bloodfiend’s Arm in Prospect Town

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is a formidable Colossal Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is the primary reason players would even want to travel to this place, even if they are excited about the lore of the Lands of Shadow. This weapon is located at the very top of the town. To get there, you’ll have to scale ruined remnants of walls that are conveniently shaped like stairs. Once at the top, you’ll find a bunch of Bloodfiends performing a wicked ritual. Defeat them to earn the incredibly powerful weapon.

Prospect Town Scadutree Fragment location

Be careful not to let the enemy run away, as it will despawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aside from the Bloodfiend’s Arm, the Prospect Town also contains a Scadutree Fragment that can help you boost your Scadutree Blessing level. The Fragment is quite inconspicuous, however, as it is held by a regular NPC enemy. To find them, head to the Graveyard next to the Prospect Town and seek a Shade holding a Jar on their head. The Jar will be glistening and glowing, making it easy to spot them. Kill the enemy and loot it to receive the Scadutree Fragment.

There are several of these enemies around the Lands of Shadow map, and each of them carries either a Scadutree Fragment or a Revered Spirit Ash, so make sure to eliminate as many as possible to boost your chances of surviving in the DLC.

