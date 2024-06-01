How to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring

If you’ve been looking through endgame and new game plus builds in Elden Ring, there’s one Talisman you’ve probably seen mentioned over and over again: The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman.

If you’re gearing up a high-level character, chances are you’ll need to get your hands on it. Here’s how to find the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where is the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman located in Elden Ring?

The closest Site of Grace is the Drainage Channel. Screenshot by Dot Esports The first drop onto the stone buttress. Screenshot by Dot Esports Taking a left towards the second buttress. Screenshot by Dot Esports Walking up towards the roof. Screenshot by Dot Esports The hole in the roof will be immediately visible. Screenshot by Dot Esports Remember to stand on the outer edge before dropping in. Screenshot by Dot Esports Landing point on the rafters, with the platform full of Pests to your left. Screenshot by Dot Esports There’s not a lot of manoeuvring space up here, so be careful while fighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is located at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, meaning you have to unlock that area first by completing the Haligtree Secret Medallion sidequests and solving the Ordina Liturgical Town puzzle. Thankfully, getting this Talisman doesn’t require any difficult boss fights or complicated platforming segments in hidden areas.

If you’ve got access to the area, you can proceed to the Talisman from the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. Take the downstream exit to the east, then immediately turn left upon exiting to walk along the tree ledge. Follow the path, then jump down to your right onto the flying buttress that runs perpendicular to the ledge you’re on. Walk along it, then jump down again to your left onto the next tree branch. Follow it until you jump onto the next buttress.

If you were trying to get to Malenia, you would normally jump onto the balcony below and proceed forward. Instead, you want to walk up the buttress and onto the branch to your right, then follow it up and onto the roof of the building. Standing at the outer edge of the hole in the roof, gently drop down into it to land on the rafters.

You’ll be attacked immediately upon landing by a group of pests—one big and three small. The Talisman is inside the chest that they’re guarding, so jump down onto their platform, kill them, and claim your reward.

What does the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman do in Elden Ring?

Only available in the late game, this Talisman offers a 20 percent reduction to all physical damage. While it doesn’t have any specific or build-defining effects like the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia or the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talismans, that extra 20 percent goes a long way.

Tip: Don’t rely on this in PVP! Unfortunately, this Talisman is severely nerfed in PVP scenarios to a mere five percent damage reduction, so don’t count on it to protect you against invaders very effectively.



Additionally, the twenty percent reduction only applies to the damage you would be taking without the Talisman, instead of stacking with other damage reduction effects—if you have a good deal of defensive equipment, you might see diminishing returns.

Being able to tank one or two extra hits from a boss makes a world of difference, and it’s the reason this Talisman features on a great variety of Elden Ring builds, from Dual Katana and sword and shield to even a Black Knife build.

