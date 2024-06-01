The Tarnished from Elden Ring rides towards a glowing Haligree in the distance.
Image via FromSoftware
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring

It's practically a staple of any late game build.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 12:17 am

If you’ve been looking through endgame and new game plus builds in Elden Ring, there’s one Talisman you’ve probably seen mentioned over and over again: The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Recommended Videos

If you’re gearing up a high-level character, chances are you’ll need to get your hands on it. Here’s how to find the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring

Where is the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman located in Elden Ring

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is located at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, meaning you have to unlock that area first by completing the Haligtree Secret Medallion sidequests and solving the Ordina Liturgical Town puzzle. Thankfully, getting this Talisman doesn’t require any difficult boss fights or complicated platforming segments in hidden areas.

If you’ve got access to the area, you can proceed to the Talisman from the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. Take the downstream exit to the east, then immediately turn left upon exiting to walk along the tree ledge. Follow the path, then jump down to your right onto the flying buttress that runs perpendicular to the ledge you’re on. Walk along it, then jump down again to your left onto the next tree branch. Follow it until you jump onto the next buttress. 

If you were trying to get to Malenia, you would normally jump onto the balcony below and proceed forward. Instead, you want to walk up the buttress and onto the branch to your right, then follow it up and onto the roof of the building. Standing at the outer edge of the hole in the roof, gently drop down into it to land on the rafters. 

You’ll be attacked immediately upon landing by a group of pests—one big and three small. The Talisman is inside the chest that they’re guarding, so jump down onto their platform, kill them, and claim your reward. 

What does the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman do in Elden Ring?

Only available in the late game, this Talisman offers a 20 percent reduction to all physical damage. While it doesn’t have any specific or build-defining effects like the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia or the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talismans, that extra 20 percent goes a long way.

Tip: Don’t rely on this in PVP!

Unfortunately, this Talisman is severely nerfed in PVP scenarios to a mere five percent damage reduction, so don’t count on it to protect you against invaders very effectively.

Additionally, the twenty percent reduction only applies to the damage you would be taking without the Talisman, instead of stacking with other damage reduction effects—if you have a good deal of defensive equipment, you might see diminishing returns. 

Being able to tank one or two extra hits from a boss makes a world of difference, and it’s the reason this Talisman features on a great variety of Elden Ring builds, from Dual Katana and sword and shield to even a Black Knife build

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?
Elden Ring DLC
Elden Ring DLC
Elden Ring DLC
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release countdown: Exact start time and date
A strange creature from the Land of Shadows in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
A strange creature from the Land of Shadows in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
A strange creature from the Land of Shadows in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition price and contents
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition price and contents
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?
Elden Ring DLC
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release countdown: Exact start time and date
A strange creature from the Land of Shadows in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition price and contents
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition price and contents
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 29, 2024
Author
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.