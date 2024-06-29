How to find Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Unlike most of the other demigods in Elden Ring, the golden-haired Miquella the Kind is surprisingly elusive. If you’ve charged into the Land of Shadow to track him down, you might be wondering just where and how you can find him after hearing about him for a whole game.

Given that Miquella is the primary focus of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, it’s strange not to see a hide or a hair of him upon actually starting the DLC. You’ll certainly find evidence of him being present, like the notes and crosses he’s left dotted across the Land of Shadow, but to actually clap eyes on him, you’ll have to progress quite a bit in the expansion.

Miquella’s location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You’ll have to wait quite a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easy answer to the question of Miquella’s location in Elden Ring is that he can be found in his cocoon, just beyond Mogh—this is how you start the DLC, after all. However, this is only his physical form, and if there’s one thing FromSoftware games have taught us, it’s that being killed physically is more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Miquella is alive and well, if a bit out of his mind, although he doesn’t make an actual physical appearance until the final boss fight of the expansion. Talk about fashionably late. During the fight against Promised Consort Radahn, Miquella will appear in the phase transition cutscene and join in on Radahn’s side for the remainder of the battle.

He seems to have entirely given up on the whole “Miquella the Kind” thing, as he boasts a grab attack that can kill you instantly if you don’t have his abandoned Great Rune in hand. By this point, you’ll have spent the entire expansion trying to find him, burning down trees and slaughtering his family left and right, so to finally have the object of your search turn around and kill you can feel a bit of a slap to the face.

As with all things in Shadow of the Erdtree, however, perseverance (and a healthy helping of Scadutree Fragments) will see you through this final obstacle.

