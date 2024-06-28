Image Credit: Bethesda
Character wielding Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

Best Lightning Perfume Bottle build in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The best Perfume Bottle requires a few items for becoming the ultimate weapon.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Jun 28, 2024 01:51 pm

Perfume Bottles were introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree and are some of the strongest weapons in Elden Ring. The Lightning Perfume Bottle is the best among them and can dish out incredible amounts of damage with a few attacks. Here’s the best Lightning Perfume Bottle build.

Optimal Lightning Perfume Bottle Build in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lightning Perfume Bottle can wreck even the strongest bosses with only a few casts. The reason behind this is because most enemies in Elden Ring, including bosses, are vulnerable and weak to Lightning damage. Exploiting this with the Lightning Perfume Bottle can carry you through the game no matter the New Game Plus level you’re on at the moment. Here’s what you should build for the best results.

Best stats for Lightning Perfume Bottle

The Lightning Perfume Bottle's stats in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
After upgrades the Faith scaling becomes more important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Perfume Bottle scales primarily with Dexterity and Faith. It’s the perfect option for Faith players who’ve stumbled into the DLC full of Incantations and all sorts of other shenanigans. This weapon puts it all to shame with its high damage, fast attacks, and incredible AOE. No matter how many opponents you’re fighting, the Lightning Perfume Bottle will make short work of them. When putting points into stats try to evenly level both Dex and Faith, but I’d advise investing a bit more into the latter initially.

Best Talisman for Lightning Perfume Bottle

Item description of the Perfumer's Talisman in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all Perfume Bottle builds you will need to equip the Perfumer’s Talisman found in the base game. It’s located in the western portion of Atlus Plateau in a place called the Perfumer Ruins. This will boost all Perfume-related damage, particularly the Ash of War, which is an important part of this build. Aside from that the Shard of Alexander and Lightning Scorpion Charm (also in the base game) are excellent choices. The latter even stacks with the Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, which can result with obscene amounts of damage.

Best Lightning Perfume Bottle Ash of War

Rolling Sparks Ash of War Shadow of the Erdtree.
Rolling Sparks is the best Perfume Bottle Ash of War. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A fundamental part of the Lightning Perfume Bottle build is the Rolling Sparks Ash of War. It casts several balls of lightning with your Perfume Bottle that travel in a straight line, dealing area-of-effect damage to anything they hit. Looking down causes all the balls of lighting to explode at the same exact spot, however. This means all the separate lightning balls will proc at the same time and deal massive damage to a single target instead of passing through them.

Even the DLC’s final boss would fall quite easily if this spell is used correctly. With the Talismans above, the Cracked Tear and this Ash of War, you’d be looking at instant kills against numerous bosses both in the DLC and the base game.

Best gear for Lightning Perfume Bottle

wearing rakshasa armor in elden ring shadow of the erdtree
Rakshasa’s Armor improves your attack power overall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best gear you can possibly take here when all things are considered, is the Rakshasa armor set. It boosts your overall damage output by around eight percent when all the pieces in the set are equipped. With everything above, and Incantations like the Golden Vow will make you a one-hit killing machine.

