How to get Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Perfume weapons added in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are unlike anything else in the game. Perfume Bottles spray volatile mists of elemental vapor that explodes after a moment to deal damage. They’re fun and novel weapons, especially if you use the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

Recommended Videos

Rolling Sparks location in Elden Ring DLC

Get Rolling Sparks from a Teardrop Scarab near Shadow Keep. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to the camp just south of Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. You can go straight here as soon as you beat Renalla, Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ensis.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see lots of Perfumers. Look up—you’ll see a floating Teardrop Scarab in the air above the camp, at the location indicated on the map above. Kill the floating Scarab to get the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

Rolling Sparks Ash of War, explained

Rolling Sparks releases huge elemental explosions that are tough to dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rolling Sparks is an Ash of War exclusive to the new Perfume Bottle weapon class. It sends out cascading elemental explosions that travel in a straight line, with the element decided by the Perfume Bottle it’s applied to. For instance, using Rolling Sparks with the Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle releases large fiery explosions that inflict Madness buildup and deal Fire damage.

This is one of two Ashes of War usable with Perfume Bottles, the other being Wall of Sparks. If you’re making a Perfumer build, equip a Perfume Bottle in each hand (to get the unique power-stance L1 attack) with Rolling Sparks on one Bottle and Wall of Sparks on the other.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy