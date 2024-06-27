Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Elden Ring throwing a fireball using the Rolling Sparks Ash of War
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Don't miss out on this Ash of War if you're making a Perfumer build.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 07:03 am

The Perfume weapons added in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are unlike anything else in the game. Perfume Bottles spray volatile mists of elemental vapor that explodes after a moment to deal damage. They’re fun and novel weapons, especially if you use the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

Recommended Videos

Rolling Sparks location in Elden Ring DLC

Location of the Rolling Sparks Ash of War in Elden Ring DLC on a map
Get Rolling Sparks from a Teardrop Scarab near Shadow Keep. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to the camp just south of Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. You can go straight here as soon as you beat Renalla, Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ensis.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see lots of Perfumers. Look up—you’ll see a floating Teardrop Scarab in the air above the camp, at the location indicated on the map above. Kill the floating Scarab to get the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

Rolling Sparks Ash of War, explained

Elden Ring character using the Rolling Sparks Ash of War to throw a big fireball
Rolling Sparks releases huge elemental explosions that are tough to dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rolling Sparks is an Ash of War exclusive to the new Perfume Bottle weapon class. It sends out cascading elemental explosions that travel in a straight line, with the element decided by the Perfume Bottle it’s applied to. For instance, using Rolling Sparks with the Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle releases large fiery explosions that inflict Madness buildup and deal Fire damage.

This is one of two Ashes of War usable with Perfume Bottles, the other being Wall of Sparks. If you’re making a Perfumer build, equip a Perfume Bottle in each hand (to get the unique power-stance L1 attack) with Rolling Sparks on one Bottle and Wall of Sparks on the other.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com linkedin