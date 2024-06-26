How to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Perfume Bottles introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree are a unique and powerful tool for taking down the DLC’s toughest enemies. The Lightning version strikes especially true, so here’s how to get it.

Lightning Perfume Bottle location in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lightning Perfume Bottle can be found just north of the Cerulean Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is located on the Cerulean Coast straight north of the Cerulean Coast Grace. Head through the path between the cliffs and continue straight until you reach the forested area guarded by Lightning Rams. In a small pool of water on the right side of the area, you will find a corpse holding the Lightning Perfume Bottle.

Best Lightning Perfume Bottle build in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lightning Perfume Bottle can quickly do tons of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Perfume Bottle, and any other Perfumer Build, must use the Perfumer’s Talisman. This is a base game item found in the Perfumer’s Ruins located west of the Abandoned Coffin Grace in Altus Plateau. It boosts all Perfume-based damage and potency, giving you a lot more to work with.

As for the stats, the Lightning Perfume Bottle scales with Dexterity and Faith, making it a perfect option for an agile Incantation caster. You should level these two equally for maximum effect.

In terms of Talismans, aside from the one mentioned above, I believe Shard of Alexander is a must-have. With this, you should obtain some of the Perfume-specific skills such as the Wall of Sparks or Rolling Sparks Ash of War. Milicent’s Prosthesis and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia might also work well to boost your damage since you will be continuously casting the perfume flames. Enemies in Elden Ring tend to be weaker to Lightning than other elements, further improving your damage output.

