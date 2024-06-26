Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Rolling Sparks Ash of War Shadow of the Erdtree.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is capable of decimating even the strongest of foes.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 02:24 pm

The Perfume Bottles introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree are a unique and powerful tool for taking down the DLC’s toughest enemies. The Lightning version strikes especially true, so here’s how to get it.

Recommended Videos

Lightning Perfume Bottle location in Shadow of the Erdtree

Lightning Perfume Bottle location Shadow of the Erdtree.
The Lightning Perfume Bottle can be found just north of the Cerulean Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is located on the Cerulean Coast straight north of the Cerulean Coast Grace. Head through the path between the cliffs and continue straight until you reach the forested area guarded by Lightning Rams. In a small pool of water on the right side of the area, you will find a corpse holding the Lightning Perfume Bottle.

Best Lightning Perfume Bottle build in Shadow of the Erdtree

A character using the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Shadow of the Erdtree.
The Lightning Perfume Bottle can quickly do tons of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Perfume Bottle, and any other Perfumer Build, must use the Perfumer’s Talisman. This is a base game item found in the Perfumer’s Ruins located west of the Abandoned Coffin Grace in Altus Plateau. It boosts all Perfume-based damage and potency, giving you a lot more to work with.

As for the stats, the Lightning Perfume Bottle scales with Dexterity and Faith, making it a perfect option for an agile Incantation caster. You should level these two equally for maximum effect.

In terms of Talismans, aside from the one mentioned above, I believe Shard of Alexander is a must-have. With this, you should obtain some of the Perfume-specific skills such as the Wall of Sparks or Rolling Sparks Ash of War. Milicent’s Prosthesis and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia might also work well to boost your damage since you will be continuously casting the perfume flames. Enemies in Elden Ring tend to be weaker to Lightning than other elements, further improving your damage output.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.