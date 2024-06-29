Best Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword build in Elden Ring

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is a massive heap of meteoric iron hewn together by some mad golem blacksmith. It barely resembles a sword but is still one of the greatest weapons added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Here is our best build for it.

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword location in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Forge is located southwest of Moorth Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sword is obtained by completing the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past, itself located near Moorth Ruins. To complete the dungeon, you’ll need to unlock the first door, then pass through into the second zone and ascend the ladders right before the lone golem guarding an item.

When up there you will reach a platform that you can jump down from onto a small bridge leading to yet another golem and a lever. Pulling the lever opens the door to the third zone, but to reach the sword, you will have to pull it again to cause the doors to start closing. Then, rush to them, climb on top, and proceed to the left to find the furnace holding the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword.

Optimal Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword build in Shadow of the Erdtree

This thing puts the “Colossal” in Colossal Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Greatsword is a Colossal Weapon, meaning its swings are fairly slow, but it hits harder than ever. Its embedded Ash of War is also a formidable skill that can dish out incredible damage to players and mobs alike. I also consider it great for bosses due to how its AoE can impact a large area and chunk their health bars quite a bit. Here’s what you should focus on to get the most out of the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword:

Best stats for Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword scales best with Strength and Arcane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ancient Meteoroic Ore Greatsword scales primarily with Strength and Arcane, and secondarily with Dexterity. Upgrading the weapon significantly improves the scaling with the first two stats, whereas Dex remains E-level scaling, though slightly better. For optimal stats, you should focus the most on Strength as an upgraded Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword has a C in Strength scaling and a D for Arcane.

Capping Strength at 60 should be your priority, but don’t leave Arcane at baseline for long. Dexterity should be leveled only once you’ve completely exhausted the Strength and Arcane soft caps for the Greatsword.

Best Talismans for Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is a must-have for any Colossal Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since this is a Colossal Weapon, you should consider taking the Two-Handed Sword Talisman, which improves damage output when wielding two-handed weapons such as this one. The Shard of Alexander and Magic Scorpion Charm will do wonders to improve the damage of your Ash of War, which is a crucial part of the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword‘s functionality.

As Colossal Weapons tend to stagger opponents quite often, the Blade of Mercy should also be taken into account, though a defensive Talisman such as the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is also a good option.

Best gear for Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword

Rakshasa’s armor boosts overall damage by eight percent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to wield Colossal Weapons, you should wield colossal armor sets. Taking great defensive sets such as Moore‘s Verdigris Armor Set is a great idea for Colossal Weapon play. But if you’re not a fan of Heavy Equip Load and love the Light Rolls, then you should just focus on boosting your damage output instead. The Death Knight or Rakshasa Armor Sets are fantastic options for players who want to kill things and pay little mind to their own defenses.

Either way, any gear works for the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword as the most important thing in Elden Ring is, of course, the fashion.

