One of Elden Ring’s most beloved mods has been overhauled pretty comprehensively

Elden Ring mod Seamless co-op has been completely overhauled in its 2.0.0 update. The update has rewritten the multiplayer mod from the ground up, introducing plenty of new features regarding player count, PvP, PvE, and technical enhancements.

Recommended Videos

The Seamless co-op mod has long been well acclaimed by the Elden Ring community and was initially uploaded on NexusMods in 2022. The mod now boasts over 1.8 million unique downloads. Unlike the base game’s multiplayer, the Seamless co-op mod eliminates the need for constant resummoning and frustrating area limitations. This allows players and their friends to explore and fight seamlessly through the Lands Between, creating a truly uninterrupted experience. Now that the mod also supports the new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, its latest update is set to revolutionize multiplayer further.

Remember to visit a site of grace to get your multiplayer items. Image via FromSoftware

Here’s everything we know from the change logs.

1) Player Count

The biggest change in the June 30 update is the massive increase in player count. Version 2.0.0 expands the limit from a mere six players to a staggering 127, according to change logs posted by mod creator LukeYui. While the developers have only tested it with up to 15 players, the potential for large-scale epic battles and a very chaotic playthrough now exists.

The mod also has an inbuilt scaling system to ensure a balanced experience, regardless of player count. This means the enemy’s health pool scales up according to how many players are within the boss room (the mod excludes players who are outside the boss area and will not scale health accordingly).

For those who may be struggling with the scaling, the mod also lets the player customize how the scaling works for an ideal playthrough.

2) PvP, PvE, and Boss Rush

Other than the update to player counts, Seamless Co-op 2.0.0 also introduces dedicated PvP and PvE modes accessible through shrines located at the Roundtable Hold, Limgrave and Caelid arenas.

For those thirsting for combat against fellow Tarnished, the new PvP modes offer Team and Brawl options, complete with its own score tracker. Battles last five minutes, with points awarded for defeating opponents. A work-in-progress version of this can be seen in a YouTube video by the modder.

Additionally, the PvE update introduces a gauntlet mode; a wave-based challenge for cooperative groups. Players can choose between Easy (10 waves), Medium (20 waves), Hard (30 waves), and Challenger (Infinite waves) gauntlets, with each offering progressively tougher enemies. The “Challenger” gauntlet is the most difficult out of them all, throwing everything at the player with enemies pulled from all the other pools for an endless test of both endurance and skill.

Here’s the work in progress version of the Gauntlet update. Via LukeYui on Youtube



Finally, if the new Elden Ring gauntlet was not enough of a challenge, there’s the Boss Rush mode. This mode allows players to chain-fight all the iconic Elden Ring bosses with their companions or on their own.

3) Technical Enhancements

Finally, Version 2.0.0 addressed technical issues. A bug that parsed network packets out of order has been fixed, reducing disconnections. Additionally, the way clients connect has also been modified for a smoother experience. Players will still rely on the Tiny Great Pot that opens the world for co-op partners and the Effigy of Malenia to join active sessions that use the same pre-determined password set in the files.

Note: Players will have to first visit a site of grace and rest there for the mod items to then be put into their inventory; they may not spawn with the items post-update.

One minor change was the removal of the Varré questline skip, as FromSoftware has now added an offline invasion option for that specific quest. Owing to this, another exciting addition is the ability for player invasions (Invaders in the mod can also use Torrent to hunt down other players unlike the base game). To invade, players can use a new item called the Challenger’s Lynchpinfrom this Version 2.0.0 update. This item lets the player invade a random world as a “malicious wanderer.” Invasions can be disabled in the mod files, if required.

With its massive player increase, dedicated modes, and improvements Seamless Co-op 2.0.0 promises way bigger experience. Gather your mates and prepare to conquer the Lands Between and the Land of the Shadow in a whole new way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy