FromSoftware ‘considering ideas’ after seeing how popular Elden Ring co-op mods really are

While most people consider mods a departure from any game’s intended experience, Hidetaka Miyazaki said FromSoftware doesn’t oppose co-op mods, even though Elden Ring wasn’t designed with full co-op in mind.

In an interview with PC Gamer on June 16, Elden Ring creator Miyazaki shared his opinions on the popular “Seemless Co-op” mod and co-op play in general, confirming he and his team like the add-on. “We definitely don’t actively oppose players who want to experience the game together,” he said.

Miyazaki admitted it was something the dev team actually tossed around before settling on the main focus for Elden Ring’s multiplayer, “a more casual cop-op style” where players can be summoned to help their pals out with bosses or areas and then return to their own worlds.

While this approach may have streamlined co-op compared to previous FromSoftware titles, it left some players yearning for a more integrated experience. This is where the Seemless Co-op mod comes in. Uploaded on May 27, 2022, players have downloaded the mod more than 1.7 million times.

Miyazaki acknowledged this and even hinted at the possibility of future co-op experiences similar to the one we get with the mod: “That’s not to say we won’t consider ways players like you experience the game – full co-op from beginning to end. We might explore these ideas in future FromSoftware titles.”

While not a concrete promise, Miyazaki’s openness leaves room for optimism. With Elden Ring’s success and the popularity of the Seamless Co-op mod, such an experience might not be a distant dream after all.

What is Elden Ring’s Seamless Co-op mod?

This popular PC mod lets players ditch the limitations of Elden Ring’s co-op system and embark on a full co-op adventure through the Lands Between. Players praise how the mod enables them to explore the world together, tackle bosses as a team, and even progress through the story in sync.

This freedom to journey together from the opening tutorial to the final showdown has fans rethinking FromSoftware’s traditional co-op approach. Some fans even opine that the mod highlights the shortcomings of Elden Ring’s existing multiplayer—designed for quick bursts of assistance rather than a continuous adventure. That said, an official FromSoftware implementation of seamless co-op, potentially alongside integrated PvP and invasions with proper rewards, could transform the multiplayer experience into the best the studio has ever offered.

For PC players eager to experience Elden Ring in seamless co-op right now, the mod is available for download on Nexus Mods.

