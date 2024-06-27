Image Credit: Bethesda
Bloodsucking Cracked Tear highlighted against a backdrop of the Scadutree.
Images via FromSoftware | REMIX by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

All Crystal Tear locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Crystal Tears can significantly enhance your gameplay.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 04:40 pm

The Crystal Tears are a fundamental part of the Elden Ring experience, so it’s only natural that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC would expand on them. Several new Tears were added with the DLC, so here are all the DLC Crystal Tear locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Crystal Tear locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are eight total new Crystal Tears added in Shadow of the Erdtree. They’re scattered all across the map above and below ground, but their properties are worth the exploration. One, in particular, essentially turns Elden Ring into Sekiro and is by far the best Tear in the DLC.

Here’s where to find them:

NameLocationDescription
Deflecting HardtearScorched Ruins Furnace GolemAllows you to deflect attacks like in Sekiro.
Crimsonburst Dried TearShadow Keep Furnace GolemSlowly heals your allies for a while.
Cerulean-Sapping Cracked TearFurnace Golem near Cathedral of Manus MetyrAttacks restore FP.
Crimson-Sapping Cracked TearRauh Ancient Ruins Furnace GolemAttacks restore HP.
Glovewort Crystal TearFurnace Golem west of Charo’s Hidden GraveSpirit Ash Summons do more damage.
Viridian Hidden TearEllac River Furance GolemStops Stamina consumption.
Bloodsucking Cracked TearSleeping Furnace Golem in Ruins of Unte*Attacks do more damage but cost HP.
Oil-Soaked TearRuins of Unte Furnace GolemNearby enemies are coated in oil.
*The golem for this Tear has to be awakened with a Hefty Furance Pot to be killed.

How to use Crystal Tears in Elden Ring

Flask of Wondrous Physick item description in Elden Ring.
Crystal Tears are mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crystal Tears in Elden Ring are used by being mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick at a Site of Grace. Players are allowed to mix up to two Crystal Tears into a single flask, essentially giving them two effects. Effects granted by Crystal Tears are limited, however, and last up to a certain amount of time. The time isn’t fixed and each Tear has its own duration. For example, the Deflecting Hardtear lasts around five minutes, whereas the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear is only available for about three minutes.

