The definitive EA FC 24 Heroes guide: All Ultimate Team Heroes and how they work

Though FIFA is now EA Sports FC, not too much has changed in Ultimate Team at this extremely early stage. EA FC 24’s very first Ultimate Team campaign will be Heroes, which was already a tradition in the last years of FIFA. Let’s see who the EA FC 24 Heroes are and if they work any differently than FIFA 23 Heroes.

EA FC 24, the first installment in the newly established EA Sports FC video game series, has its release date set for Sept. 29, 2023. EA began its public campaign in support of FIFA’s successor quite early. The publisher paid no attention to the negative response toward the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover and is moving along its pre-launch plan. The next step in that plan is called Heroes. Let’s talk about them.

What are EA FC 24 Heroes?

The EA FC 24 Heroes are the result of a collaboration between EA and Marvel. Heroes are special Ultimate Team items given exclusively to retired soccer legends in celebration of their careers. The cards themselves have a unique superhero theme in the spirit of Marvel that is unlike any other Ultimate Team content.

How Heroes work in EA FC 24

Heroes are static items, which means they do not receive any upgrades beyond their original attribute values. They do come with some chemistry perks, though. All Heroes come with full chemistry when playing in their primary or secondary position. Additionally, they provide an extra league link to all players from the same league as the Hero and a single nation link to all players from the same nation as the Hero.

There will be two kinds of Heroes in EA FC 24—base Heroes and Champions League Heroes. As women’s soccer is fully integrated into EA FC 24, there will be female Heroes whose Champions League versions will be based on their performances in the Women’s Champions League.

These UCL Heroes are what’s new this year. There were World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23, but since the World Cup license is no longer in EA’s hands, these have been substituted with Champions League-themed Ultimate Team items. The Champions League Heroes will have higher ratings than the base versions. How much higher “depends on each Hero’s memorable European moment.”

Who are the EA FC 24 Heroes?

EA has unveiled 19 Heroes prior to the EA FC 24 launch, 16 men and three women, along with the OVR ratings for their base cards. All 19 cards have a rating of anywhere between 86 and 91. Considering the Champions League Heroes will be stronger, that’s one hell of a start for the new Ultimate Team season.

All confirmed EA FC 24 Heroes

Alex Scott (The Accomplished) – 88 OVR

Gianluca Vialli (La Leggenda) – 91 OVR

Carlos Tevez (El Guerrero) – 90 OVR

Wesley Sneijder (Sureshot) – 91 OVR

Bixente Lizarazu (Dynamo) – 90 OVR

Nwankwo Kanu (King Kanu) – 87 OVR

Nadine Kessler (The Wolf) – 90 OVR

Ludovic Giuly (Spellstrike) – 88 OVR

John Arne Riise (The Arctic Soldier) – 87 OVR

Tomáš Rosický (The Conductor) – 88 OVR

Paulo Futre (Fast Future) – 89 OVR

Dimitar Berbatov (Flashfreeze) – 88 OVR

Sonia Bompastor (Bombardier) – 89 OVR

Jari Litmanen (Kuningas) – 89 OVR

Rui Costa (O Maestro) – 89 OVR

Vincent Kompany (Kaptain Kompany) – 89 OVR

Steve McManaman (Agent Macca) – 89 OVR

DaMarcus Beasley (Trickybeas) – 86 OVR

Ramires (The Motor) – 87 OVR

How to get Heroes in EA FC 24

The only way to get a guaranteed Hero item in EA FC 24 currently is to pre-order the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition by Aug. 22 or to have an active EA Play Pro subscription prior to the game’s release. The bonus in this deal is that you will get a Champions League or Women’s Champions League Hero, not a base one. The catch is that you won’t be getting that Hero until all UCL and WUCL Heroes are officially added to the game, which won’t happen until Nov. 27.

That’s not the only perk of pre-ordering the game. Our EA FC 24 pre-order guide has all the information you need to decide whether or not the investment is worth it.

