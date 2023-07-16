Who’s on the EA FC 24 cover?

EA FC 24 is ready to take over from FIFA 23 and continue the long-lasting legacy of the FIFA video game series. The first entry to the new EA Sports FC era needed a cover star that could grab fans’ attention, so EA went and got the most lethal striker in the world.

Being on the cover of a FIFA game has been a badge of honor for soccer’s biggest superstars for the last two decades. Nothing has changed in the year 2023 except the title of the game for whose cover players are posing. EA Sports FC wants to be everything FIFA was and more, and that’s evident in their choice of cover star.

Who is the cover star of EA FC 24?

Erling Haaland is on the cover of EA FC 24’s Standard Edition. Manchester City’s goal machine appears in a captivating real-life photograph depicting his patterned left foot power shot. The choice of a real picture instead of a virtually recreated one is a definite plus for EA FC 24’s Standard Edition, especially when we have the Ultimate Edition cover to compare to.

He’s in the club.



Erling Haaland is the EA SPORTS #FC24 Standard Edition Cover Star. Pre-order now: https://t.co/8eVzx2tk9h pic.twitter.com/BSx15YAyyG — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 13, 2023

EA took a very different approach with the Ultimate Edition cover of EA FC 24. It was built with the publisher’s in-house engine, and it showcases many players instead of going for a singular star.

All players on the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover

Alexander Isak

Selma Bacha

Alexia Putellas

Virgil van Dijk

Heung-Min Son

Trinity Rodman

Federico Chiesa

Enzo Fernández

Jude Bellingham

David Beckham

Vinícius Júnior

Erling Haaland

Sam Kerr

Leah Williamson

Marquinhos

Youssoufa Moukoko

Johan Cruyff

Alex Scott

Ronaldinho

Alexandra Popp

Juan Román Riquelme

Didier Drogba

Leicy Santos

Marta

Mia Hamm

Marcus Rashford

Rudi Völler

Pelé

Zinedine Zidane

Bukayo Saka

Andrea Pirlo

The reaction to these two covers was night and day. While the realistic, simplistic Standard Edition cover featuring Erling Haaland was generally praised, the Ultimate Edition was memed to the ground by the community. A fine example that less is sometimes more.

You can already pre-order EA FC 24 despite the game’s Sept. 29 release date still being over two months away. You can see how much FIFA’s successor costs on different platforms or go straight to our EA FC 24 pre-order guide if you’ve already made up your mind that you want to be part of virtual soccer’s next chapter.

