PS Plus free games May 2024: This month’s PlayStation Plus titles

PlayStation Plus members can now access four new games, announced by Sony as part of its free monthly games lineup for May 2024.

These titles will be available to PlayStation Plus holders from May 7 until June 3, including the highly popular EA Sports FC 24, which ranks among the favorites on the PlayStation store. You can view the complete list of PS Plus free games for May below.

All PS Plus free games in May 2024

EA Sports FC 24

Haaland never misses.Image via Sony

EA Sports FC 24 might just be the best soccer game to come out in recent years. With major improvements in graphics and new features such as Ultimate Team Evolution and Manager Career Mode, the game is a must-add to many soccer fans’ collections.

Additionally, the game hosts updated stats for players, the ability to add female players to your Ultimate Team, and a Career Mode that can keep you busy until the next installment is released.

To sweeten up the deal, PlayStation is also offering an Ultimate Team starter pack with the download of FC 24 that provides 11 untradeable players with stats above 82 to help you start your Ultimate Team journey.

EA Sports FC 24 is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Ghostrunner 2

The assassin returns. Image via Sony

Ghostrunner 2 is an intense FPS action platform game that takes you on an epic journey across the post-apocalyptic cybernetic world, battling AI robots.

Ghostrunner 2 takes place a year after the events of its predecessor, Ghostrunner, where your character is asked to pick up his mantle once again and take on the tyrant jeopardizing the security of Dharma Tower.

Ghostrunner 2 is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5.

Tunic

A cute furry fox. Image via Sony

Tunic is an action-adventure game that revolves around a small valorous fox traversing through the broken fantasy world trying to free a fox spirit.

Developed by Isometricpop Games, Tunic features an isometric world filled with powerful beasts and formidable foes that will engage with you in battle while exploring the luminescent broken world. Finding hidden treasures and mastering secret techniques is the only way to survive in the post-apocalyptic world of Tunic.

Tunic is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Another free DLC. Image via Sony

The world of Destiny 2 is expanding its bases to Neptune with the Lighfall DLC, which commissions you to visit the city of Neomuna and protect it against Emperor Calus of the Shadow Legion army.

On your adventures in Neptune, you’ll be greeted with new rewards, dark powers, and a new subclass called Strand.

The Strand is by far one of the most powerful subclasses in Destiny 2 that lets you harness psychic energy and manipulate it into darkness on the battlefield, dominating all your foes.

If you haven’t had a chance to play Destiny 2 yet, this is your calling. Destiny 2: Lightfall is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

