Best cards to upgrade for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolutions

Plenty of Evolutions are available in EA FC 24 at any given time, but some are much better than others.

For the first time in series history, players are able to upgrade their favorite cards in EA FC 24 over the course of a year by completing objectives.

How do Evolutions work in EA FC 24

Some Evolutions give massive boosts to EA FC 24 cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Evolutions allow users to upgrade cards in Ultimate Team. Any card that fits the requirements for a specific evolution can be evolved, including all promo cards and Team of the Week cards. It’s possible for Evolutions to upgrade individual attributes including shooting, physical, defending, pace, passing, and dribbling, or also grant new PlayStyles for their favorite cards, including PlayStyles+.

Best players for EA FC 24 Evolutions

Here are the best player options for each Evolution live in EA FC 24.

Radioactive Precision: (Free)

Best players

Aaronson (Silver)

Gbamin (Silver)

Zaire-Emery (Silver)

Radioactive Dynamo: (Free)

Best Players

Verdi (Silver)

Joao Pedro (Silver)

Johnson (Silver)

Matthews (Silver)

Silky Center Half: (Free)

Best Players

Araujo (Gold)

Varane (Inform)

Rudiger (Gold)

Sildillia (RTTK)

Munoz (Gold)

Tricky Ricardo: (250,000 Coins or 1,250 UT Points)

Best players

Patri Guijarro (UCL W)

Bompastor (UEFA Heroes)

Griezmann (TOTGS UCL)

Best players

Saka (Gold)

Talisca (Inform)

Giroud (Inform)

Ronaldo (Gold)

Giroud (Inform)

Skilled Wing Defense II (100,000 Coins or 1,000 UT Points)

Best players

Tsimikas (Inform)

Cole (Base Icon)

Cancelo (Gold)

Skilled Wing Defense (100,000 Coins or 1,000 UT Points)

Best players

Bellerin (RTTK)

Carvajal (Triple Threat)

Diks (RTTK)

Secret Stuff (200,000 Coins or 1,000 UT Points)

Best players

Pires (Thunderstruck Icon)

Bergkamp (Winter Wildcard Icon)

Birthday Magic II (Free)

Best players

Rashford (Gold)

Aubameyang (Inform)

Armstrong (Inform)

Malcolm (Gold into Two-Footed Attacked into Birthday Magic II)

Birthday Magic (Free)

Best players

Rashford (Gold)

Barcola (Gold into Power Shooter into Skill Moves Training into Stop Right There 2 into Birthday Magic)

Allessandrini (Silver into Trailblazer Striker into TOTY Striker Prospect into Birthday Magic)

Jack of all Trades II (100,000 Coins or 500 UT Points)

Best players

Ben Yedder (Gold)

Yaremchuk (Inform)

Mikautadze (Inform into Jack of All Trades into Jack of all Trades II)

Jack of All Trades (100,000 Coins or 500 UT Points)

Best players

Coman (Gold)

Kubo (POTM)

Carrasco (Gold)

Legends of the Pitch (100,000 Coins or 500 UT Points)

Best players

Andriy Shevchenko (Base Icon)

David Beckham (Base Icon)

Robert Pires (Base Icon)

