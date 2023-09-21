Full EA FC 24 soundtrack

New beats for the new era.

The soundtrack for EA Sports FC 24 was officially revealed on Sept. 20, serving as the first set of beats and bops to help usher in the new era for the franchise.

As is usually the case for The World’s Game, the soundtrack was curated to feature a global list of artists that spans icons and up-and-comers, as well as several genres of music. From piri and Tommy Villers to The Rolling Stones, this year’s playlist is said to feature over 100 artists from over 30 different nations.

All songs in the EA FC 24 soundtrack

Here are all of the songs in the official EA FC 24 soundtrack:

070 Shake – “Black Dress”

2hollis – “Poster Boy”

ARIETE – “AVVISO”

Ashnikko – “Worms”

Awich – “RASEN in OKINAWA”

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Baby Mala – “1,2 & Mer”

Baby Queen – “We Can Be Anything”

Barry Can’t Swim ft Surya Sen – “Always Get Through To You”

Bas ft. J. Cole – “Passport Bros”

Belters Only and Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny – “Superstar”

Bianca Oblivion and Eliza Legzdina – “EZ 4 Me”

blackwave. and Lute – “cracked screen”

Bree Runway – “THAT GIRL”

Channel Tres – “6am”

Charlie Brix ft. DRS and Visages – “I Can’t Stay”

Charlotte Devaney – “My Way”

DameDame* – “A Stranger”

Disrupta – “Dreaming Of You”

DJ Dahi and Elmiene – “Shame”

Doktor ft. Serum and Agent Sasco – “Why You Waiting?”

DROELOE, IMANU – “Catalyst”

DRS, Duskee, and Disrupta – “Waiting To Go”

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. joe unknown and Merlyn Wood – “FORMULA”

Effy ft. Flowdan – “Stone”

English Teacher – “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab”

Ezekiel – “there she goes”

Fliptrix – “So Clear”

Freq Motif x Magugu – “Tings My Way”

Frost Children – “FLATLINE”

Gardna – “R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)”

Genesis Owusu – “What Comes Will Come”

Gus Dapperton – “The Stranger”

Hak Baker – “DOOLALLY”

Halogenix ft. Sparkz – “Sekkle In”

Hava ft. Dardan – “Killa”

Higgo and mustbejohn – “I Just Wanna Dance”

Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N, and Strategy – “Relentless”

ill peach – “HOLD ON”

ILLAMAN and Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N – “Absolutely Tidy”

IMANU and Tudor – “Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)”

Jack Harlow – “They Don’t Love it”

Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE – “Protein v2”

Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa – “FIST IN THE SKY”

Kah-Lo – “Get It”

Kaleena Zanders and Shift K3Y – “V I B R A T I O N”

Karma Kid – “The Gates Will Open”

Karol G – “BICHOTAG”

KayCyy – “Who Else Would It Be”

Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir – “DON’T LET THE DEVIL”

King – “We Are The Ones”

King Krule – “Seaforth”

La Fine Equipe and Gaël Faye – “Pemmican”

Lovejoy – “Portrait Of A Blank Slate”

M83 – “Amnesia”

Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie – “Mamgobhozi”

Mandy and Indiana – “Pinking Shears”

Matata ft. Liam Bailey – “Not Today”

MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – “Phone”

Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, and Cimafunk – “Oh Ah”

Miss Grit – “Follow The Cyborg”

Myke Towers – “LALA”

Ninho ft. Central Cee – “Eurostar”

Obongjayar – “Who Let Him In”

ODESZA and Yellow House – “Heavier”

Overmono – “Good Lies”

P Money x Whiney – “Lowkey”

Pahua x Barzo – “Sigo Tus Pasos”

Peter Xan – “Hostage”

piri & Tommy Villiers – “nice 2 me”

POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE – “EYELIDS”

Pontypool – “Powder”

Rod 3030 – “O Que Se Leva”

Romy – “The Sea”

Roosevelt – “Fall Right In”

Royel Otis – “Going Kokomo”

Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues – “fuera de vista (TROOKO’S Versión)”

salute – “Wait For it”

Sam Gellaitry – “Assumptions (Jengi Remix)”

Shakes – “Better Than I?”

Sid Sriram – “The Hard Way”

Skinny Local and Cartel Madras – “MMM”

Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Flowdan – “Rumble”

SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle – “Paradox”

Smino – “Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)”

Snakehips and Tkay Maidza – “Show Me The Money”

Soo Joo and Hudson Mohawke – “Running Water”

Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson – “I Go Get It”

Stormzy – “Longevity Flow”

Strategy and Footsie – “Kwik Wontoo”

swim school – “BORED”

The Blaze – “LONELY”

The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk – “Mercy”

The Last Dinner Party – “Nothing Matters”

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

WALKER. – “TOMMY”

whenyoung – “Gan Ainm”

Willo and niina – “i’ve got a bf (best friend)”

Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco – “Complicated”

Yaeji – “For Granted”

Young Eman – “Eazi”

Zack Bia and 347aidan ft. Lil Yachty – “One Of Those Days”

Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – “Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)”

In a press release for the EA FC 24 soundtrack, EA worldwide executive and president of music Steve Schnur discussed the importance of yielding another international soundscape to kick off the series’ upcoming chapter.

“The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before,” Schnur’s statement reads. “We’ve curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music and artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life.”

About the author