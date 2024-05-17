Forget Real Madrid, Girona’s EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS stars highlight Barcelona’s fall from grace

It’s no revelation that Real Madrid is having a better season than Barcelona, but even the most devout Madrid fans couldn’t have seen their archrivals’ radical fall from grace in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS coming.

Forget Real Madrid, even minnows Girona are more represented in the base EA FC 24 La Liga Team of the Season, with four players to Barca’s three. The Catalan giants only manage to squeeze ahead in the overall picture thanks to a couple of TOTS Moments cards. This truly marks how far Barcelona has fallen since the glorious Leo Messi days and clearly illustrates how much work lies ahead for manager Xavi and his staff at Camp Nou.

Girona’s underdog success is well represented in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS. Image via EA

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid has the most players on the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS, but Los Merengues match quantity and quality. Jude Bellingham is the unanimous best player within the release, hitting 97 OVR. This appears to be the hard cap for any player outside of the upcoming Ultimate TOTS, as other superstars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Leo Messi himself were all given the same 97 OVR treatment.

TOTS Moments cards always have the potential to bring back memories via legendary veterans of the game. Pouring more salt into Barcelona fans’ wounds, EA FC 24 decided to dedicate a La Liga TOTS Moments card to Real Madrid legend and current Sevilla player, Sergio Ramos. Ramos is the highest-rated defender on the entire La Liga Team of the Season, though we’d still argue that Antonio Rudiger would be better in practice, despite trailing Ramos’ 95 OVR by a single point.

All players in EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS

CAM: Jude Bellingham – 97 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Vini Jr. – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Antoine Griezmann – 96 OVR (Atletico Madrid)

CM: Federico Valverde – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – 95 OVR (Barcelona)

CB: Antonio Rudiger – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)

CAM: Isco – 94 OVR (Real Betis)

CM: Ilkay Gundogan – 93 OVR (Barcelona)

LM: Savio – 93 OVR (Girona)

CB: Ronald Araujo – 93 OVR (Barcelona)

CM: Aleix Garcia – 92 OVR (Girona)

RB: Daniel Carvajal – 92 OVR (Real Madrid)

LB: Miguel Gutierrez – 92 OVR (Girona)

ST: Artem Dovbyk – 91 OVR (Girona)

GK: Unai Simon – 90 OVR (Athletic Club)

All EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Moments players

LB: Joao Cancelo – 95 OVR (Barcelona)

CB: Sergio Ramos – 95 OVR (Sevilla)

LW: Joao Felix – 94 OVR (Barcelona)

ST: Rodrygo – 93 OVR (Real Madrid)

CDM: Eduardo Camavinga – 93 OVR (Real Madrid)

LM: Nico Williams – 91 OVR (Athletic Club)

CB: Daniel Vivian – 91 OVR (Athletic Club)

RB: Hamari Traore – 90 OVR (Real Sociedad)

Barcelona’s ladies are doing everything in their power to wash out the disappointment of the men’s season. We’d say winning 27 out of 28 league matches is enough to accomplish that, and the EA FC 24 Liga F TOTS agrees. Half the players on the team come from Barcelona, and even that feels like a generously small number given the club’s dominance this season.

There’s still something Real Madrid fans can cheer for. The Liga F runner-up is the only other club with more than one player on the Team of the Season. The three Los Merengues representatives match the combined output of all remaining clubs not named Barcelona, those being honored with a TOTS player each being Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Madrid CFF.

All players in EA FC 24 Liga F TOTS

CM: Aitana Bonmati – 97 OVR (Barcelona)

RW: Caroline Hansen – 97 OVR (Barcelona)

LB: Olga Carmona – 95 OVR (Real Madrid)

LW: Salma Paralluelo – 95 OVR (Barcelona)

RW: Athenea del Castillo – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Patricia Guijarro – 94 OVR (Barcelona)

CB: Aldana Cometti – 91 OVR (Madrid CFF)

GK: Lola Gallardo – 90 OVR (Atletico Madrid)

All EA FC 24 Liga F TOTS Moments players

CM: Alexia Putellas – 96 OVR (Barcelona)

CDM: Teresa Abelleira – 93 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Cristina Martin-Prieto – 92 OVR (Sevilla)

Barcelona’s ladies showed the men how it’s done. Image via EA

You shouldn’t let Barcelona’s poor representation in the Team of the Season get you down for what still remains of Ultimate Team’s strongest promo event. May 19 will mark the next chapter in the Mixed League TOTS weekly schedule, releases that gave us high-powered Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cards. Following that are the Serie A TOTS and the one we’re all waiting for, the Ultimate Team of the Season, due to launch on May 31.

