EA FC 24’s new, odd ‘tourism’ ad transforms Norway into Haa-Land

Have you ever wanted to visit Norway? Well, you’re too late since the Scandinavian country is now “Haa-Land,” according to the latest EA Sports FC 24 advertisement.

In a parody tourism commercial that wouldn’t seem too out of place in The Truman Show, EA Sports has apparently pooled the money you’ve spent on Ultimate Team to change Norway to Haa-Land, where Manchester City striker and new EA FC 24 cover star Erling Haaland is all the rage. In Haa-Land, the towering goal-scoring machine’s face or silhouette can be seen during the Aurora Borealis, in forests, the waves of fjords, on the sides of mountains, and on soccer pitches, because of course.

While this seems like a little bit much—I can only imagine what EA would do if Haaland manages an even better season—it appears the publisher is going to try anything and everything to hype up its first non-FIFA soccer game after 30 years.

Aside from the marketing, though, many players say they aren’t sold on EA FC 24 until the developers outline extensive improvements to Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and Career Mode. These three game modes, in particular, have been the subject of repeated criticism for several years, although EA has little tangible reason to change anything it’s been doing.

In addition to being credited as the best-selling sports video game franchise of all time, EA confirmed in October 2022 that in FIFA 23‘s first week, more than 10 million players registered, breaking franchise launch records. While it could be a tougher task to convince (or just inform) the vast casual player base that FIFA is going away in favor of EA FC, millions upon millions of gamers will certainly fork over the better part of $100 to play the new game as soon as it releases.

