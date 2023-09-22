EA FC 24 wonderkids guide: Best young players with high potential

EA FC 24, with its fancy new title, is the latest installment in the iconic series that fans have cherished over the years. The career mode, always a highlight, offers the exhilarating experience of discovering young wonderkids and guiding their journey as they transform into the next generation of football superstars and club legends.

Finding these budding talents can be a challenge without a having shortlist on deck, given the vast number of players spread across various clubs and leagues, each with their own unique skills to fill certain positions, from strikers to goalkeepers. However, we’ve done all the research for you so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the spoils.

The best young players in EA FC 24, sorted by position

Best young goalkeepers with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
André Gomes18GK6586SL Benfica
Anatoliy Trubin21GK7787Shaktar Donezk
Gavin Bazunu21GK7185Southampton
Maarten Vandevoordt21GK7585KRC Genk
James Trafford20GK7185Burnley FC 
Giorgi Mamardashvili22GK8087Valencia CF

Best young full backs and wing backs with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
Rico Lewis18RB, RWB7387Manchester City
Iván Fresneda18RB7285Rayo Vallecano
Alejandro Balde19LB, LM, RB8190FC Barcelona
Destiny Udogie20LWB, LM, LB7788Tottenham Hotspur
Björn Meijer20LB, LM, LWB7386Club Brugge
Tino Livramento20RB, RWB7485Newcastle United 
Malo Gusto20RB7685Chelsea FC
Arnau Martínez20RB, RWB8086FC Girona
Nuno Mendes21LB, LWB8289Paris Saint-Germain
Aaron Hickey21RB, LB7687Brentford FC
Alphonso Davies22LB, LM8389Bayern Munich
Jeremie Frimpong22RWB, RB8388Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Fabiano Parisi22LB7787Fiorentina 
Vanderson22RB, RM7986AS Monaco
Stephane Singo22RWB, RM7685Torino FC
Best young center backs with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
Antonio Silva19CB7889SL Benfica
Giorgio Scalvini19CB7588Atalanta Bergamo
Ousmane Diomande19CB7585Sporting CP
Levi Colwill20CB, LB7486Chelsea FC
Castello Lukeba20CB7785Olympique Lyon
Gonçalo Inácio21CB7987Sporting CP
Piero Hincapié21CB, LB7987Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Wesley Fofana21CB7987Chelsea FC
Malick Thiaw21CB7785AC Milan
Taylor Harwood-Bellis21CB7485Manchester City
Joško Gvardiol21CB, LB8289RB Leipzig
William Saliba22CB8389Arsenal FC
Jurriën Timber22CB, RB8087Ajax Amsterdam
Mohamed Simakan22CB, RB7886RB Leipzig
Benoît Badiashile22CB8086AS Monaco
Loïc Badé22CB8086Stade Rennais FC

Best young midfielders with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
Gavi18CM, LW, RW8391FC Barcelona
Arda Güler18CAM, CM, RW7788Real Madrid 
Désiré Doué18CAM7186Stade Rennes
Roméo Lavia19CDM, CM7385Chelsea FC 
Alex Scott19CM, CAM7285AFC Bournemouth 
Jude Bellingham20CM8692Real Madrid 
Pedri20CM8692FC Barcelona
Jamal Musiala20CAM, LM, CM8692Bayern Munich
Florian Wirtz20CAM CM8591Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Eduardo Camavinga20CM, CDM, LB8291Real Madrid
Xavi Simons20CAM, RW, LW7988RB Leipzig 
Ryan Gravenberch20CM7987Liverpool FC 
Harvey Elliott20CAM, CM, RW7787Liverpool FC
Fábio Carvalho20CAM, CM, RM7486RB Leipzig 
Martin Baturina20CM, CAM7486Dinamo Zagreb
Pablo Torre20CAM, CM, LM7086FC Girona 
Giovanni Reyna20CAM, LW, RW7885Borussia Dortmund
Tommaso Baldanzi20CAM, CF7786Empoli FC
Moisés Caicedo21CDM, CM8089Chelsea FC 
Nicolò Rovella21CM, CDM7786Juventus
Gabri Veiga21CM, CAM, CDM7886Al-Ahli FC 
Samuele Ricci21CDM, CM7686Torino
Amadou Onana21CDM, CM7686Everton FC
Enzo Fernández22CM, CDM8389Chelsea FC
Dominik Szoboszlai22CAM, LM8288Liverpool FC 
Manuel Ugarte22CDM, CM8187Paris Saint-Germain 
Mohammed Kudus22CAM, CM, CF7987West Ham United 
Nicolò Fagioli22CDM, CM, CAM7786Juventus
Emile Smith Rowe22CAM, CM, LM8087Arsenal FC
Orkun Kökçü22CM, CAM8286SL Benfica 
Khéphren Thuram22CM, CDM7985OGC Nice
Manu Koné22CM, CDM7785Bor Mönchengladbach

Best young wingers with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
Julien Duranville17RW, LW6686Borussia Dortmund
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens18LM, RM7187Borussia Dortmund
Moleiro19CAM, LW, RW7588UD Las Palmas
Alejandro Garnacho19LW, LM7588Manchester United
Sávio19RW7085FC Girona 
Andreas Schjelderup19LW, CAM, ST7186SL Benfica
Yeremy Pino20RM, LM, ST7987Villarreal CF
Ansu Fati20LW7889Brighton & Hove
Gabriel Veron20RM, LM7586Porto FC
Matìas Soulé20RW7185Juventus
Nico Williams20RM, LM7985Athletic Club
Karim Adeyemi21LW, RW, ST8089Borussia Dortmund
Bukayo Saka21RM, LM8692Arsenal FC
Michael Olise21RW, RM, CAM7886Crystal Palace
Jérémy Doku21RW, RM7785Manchester City 
Noni Madueke21RW7786Chelsea FC
Vinicius Junior22LW, RW8994Real Madrid
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia22LW, CAM8691SSC Napoli
Rodrygo22RW, LW, ST8590Real Madrid
Gabriel Martinelli22LM8288Arsenal FC
Jadon Sancho22LW, RW, LM8287Manchester United
Takefusa Kubo22RW, LW8085Real Sociedad

Best young strikers and center forwards with high potential

NameAgePositionOverallPotentialClub
Evan Ferguson18ST, CF7387Brighton & Hove
Youssoufa Moukoko18ST7790Borussia Dortmund
Mathys Tel18ST, LM, RM7186Bayern Munich 
Eliesse Ben Seghir18ST7286AS Monaco
Mohamed-Ali Cho19ST7285Real Sociedad
Elye Wahi20ST, RW7885RC Lens 
Benjamin Šeško20ST7585RB Leipzig 
Adam Hložek20ST, CAM, LW7786Bayer 04 Leverkusen 
Rasmus Højlund20ST7687Manchester United 
Nicolas Jackson22ST7886Chelsea FC 
Gonçalo Ramos22ST8087Paris Saint-Germain 
Santiago Giménez22CF, ST7885Feyenoord
Folarin Balogun22ST, RW, LW7985AS Monaco 
Erling Haaland22ST9195Manchester City
