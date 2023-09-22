EA FC 24 wonderkids guide: Best young players with high potential

EA FC 24, with its fancy new title, is the latest installment in the iconic series that fans have cherished over the years. The career mode, always a highlight, offers the exhilarating experience of discovering young wonderkids and guiding their journey as they transform into the next generation of football superstars and club legends.

Finding these budding talents can be a challenge without a having shortlist on deck, given the vast number of players spread across various clubs and leagues, each with their own unique skills to fill certain positions, from strikers to goalkeepers. However, we’ve done all the research for you so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the spoils.

The best young players in EA FC 24, sorted by position

Who are the next stars? Image via EA Sports

Best young goalkeepers with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club André Gomes 18 GK 65 86 SL Benfica Anatoliy Trubin 21 GK 77 87 Shaktar Donezk Gavin Bazunu 21 GK 71 85 Southampton Maarten Vandevoordt 21 GK 75 85 KRC Genk James Trafford 20 GK 71 85 Burnley FC Giorgi Mamardashvili 22 GK 80 87 Valencia CF

Best young full backs and wing backs with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club Rico Lewis 18 RB, RWB 73 87 Manchester City Iván Fresneda 18 RB 72 85 Rayo Vallecano Alejandro Balde 19 LB, LM, RB 81 90 FC Barcelona Destiny Udogie 20 LWB, LM, LB 77 88 Tottenham Hotspur Björn Meijer 20 LB, LM, LWB 73 86 Club Brugge Tino Livramento 20 RB, RWB 74 85 Newcastle United Malo Gusto 20 RB 76 85 Chelsea FC Arnau Martínez 20 RB, RWB 80 86 FC Girona Nuno Mendes 21 LB, LWB 82 89 Paris Saint-Germain Aaron Hickey 21 RB, LB 76 87 Brentford FC Alphonso Davies 22 LB, LM 83 89 Bayern Munich Jeremie Frimpong 22 RWB, RB 83 88 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fabiano Parisi 22 LB 77 87 Fiorentina Vanderson 22 RB, RM 79 86 AS Monaco Stephane Singo 22 RWB, RM 76 85 Torino FC

Best young center backs with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club Antonio Silva 19 CB 78 89 SL Benfica Giorgio Scalvini 19 CB 75 88 Atalanta Bergamo Ousmane Diomande 19 CB 75 85 Sporting CP Levi Colwill 20 CB, LB 74 86 Chelsea FC Castello Lukeba 20 CB 77 85 Olympique Lyon Gonçalo Inácio 21 CB 79 87 Sporting CP Piero Hincapié 21 CB, LB 79 87 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Wesley Fofana 21 CB 79 87 Chelsea FC Malick Thiaw 21 CB 77 85 AC Milan Taylor Harwood-Bellis 21 CB 74 85 Manchester City Joško Gvardiol 21 CB, LB 82 89 RB Leipzig William Saliba 22 CB 83 89 Arsenal FC Jurriën Timber 22 CB, RB 80 87 Ajax Amsterdam Mohamed Simakan 22 CB, RB 78 86 RB Leipzig Benoît Badiashile 22 CB 80 86 AS Monaco Loïc Badé 22 CB 80 86 Stade Rennais FC

Best young midfielders with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club Gavi 18 CM, LW, RW 83 91 FC Barcelona Arda Güler 18 CAM, CM, RW 77 88 Real Madrid Désiré Doué 18 CAM 71 86 Stade Rennes Roméo Lavia 19 CDM, CM 73 85 Chelsea FC Alex Scott 19 CM, CAM 72 85 AFC Bournemouth Jude Bellingham 20 CM 86 92 Real Madrid Pedri 20 CM 86 92 FC Barcelona Jamal Musiala 20 CAM, LM, CM 86 92 Bayern Munich Florian Wirtz 20 CAM CM 85 91 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Eduardo Camavinga 20 CM, CDM, LB 82 91 Real Madrid Xavi Simons 20 CAM, RW, LW 79 88 RB Leipzig Ryan Gravenberch 20 CM 79 87 Liverpool FC Harvey Elliott 20 CAM, CM, RW 77 87 Liverpool FC Fábio Carvalho 20 CAM, CM, RM 74 86 RB Leipzig Martin Baturina 20 CM, CAM 74 86 Dinamo Zagreb Pablo Torre 20 CAM, CM, LM 70 86 FC Girona Giovanni Reyna 20 CAM, LW, RW 78 85 Borussia Dortmund Tommaso Baldanzi 20 CAM, CF 77 86 Empoli FC Moisés Caicedo 21 CDM, CM 80 89 Chelsea FC Nicolò Rovella 21 CM, CDM 77 86 Juventus Gabri Veiga 21 CM, CAM, CDM 78 86 Al-Ahli FC Samuele Ricci 21 CDM, CM 76 86 Torino Amadou Onana 21 CDM, CM 76 86 Everton FC Enzo Fernández 22 CM, CDM 83 89 Chelsea FC Dominik Szoboszlai 22 CAM, LM 82 88 Liverpool FC Manuel Ugarte 22 CDM, CM 81 87 Paris Saint-Germain Mohammed Kudus 22 CAM, CM, CF 79 87 West Ham United Nicolò Fagioli 22 CDM, CM, CAM 77 86 Juventus Emile Smith Rowe 22 CAM, CM, LM 80 87 Arsenal FC Orkun Kökçü 22 CM, CAM 82 86 SL Benfica Khéphren Thuram 22 CM, CDM 79 85 OGC Nice Manu Koné 22 CM, CDM 77 85 Bor Mönchengladbach

Best young wingers with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club Julien Duranville 17 RW, LW 66 86 Borussia Dortmund Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 18 LM, RM 71 87 Borussia Dortmund Moleiro 19 CAM, LW, RW 75 88 UD Las Palmas Alejandro Garnacho 19 LW, LM 75 88 Manchester United Sávio 19 RW 70 85 FC Girona Andreas Schjelderup 19 LW, CAM, ST 71 86 SL Benfica Yeremy Pino 20 RM, LM, ST 79 87 Villarreal CF Ansu Fati 20 LW 78 89 Brighton & Hove Gabriel Veron 20 RM, LM 75 86 Porto FC Matìas Soulé 20 RW 71 85 Juventus Nico Williams 20 RM, LM 79 85 Athletic Club Karim Adeyemi 21 LW, RW, ST 80 89 Borussia Dortmund Bukayo Saka 21 RM, LM 86 92 Arsenal FC Michael Olise 21 RW, RM, CAM 78 86 Crystal Palace Jérémy Doku 21 RW, RM 77 85 Manchester City Noni Madueke 21 RW 77 86 Chelsea FC Vinicius Junior 22 LW, RW 89 94 Real Madrid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 22 LW, CAM 86 91 SSC Napoli Rodrygo 22 RW, LW, ST 85 90 Real Madrid Gabriel Martinelli 22 LM 82 88 Arsenal FC Jadon Sancho 22 LW, RW, LM 82 87 Manchester United Takefusa Kubo 22 RW, LW 80 85 Real Sociedad

Best young strikers and center forwards with high potential

Name Age Position Overall Potential Club Evan Ferguson 18 ST, CF 73 87 Brighton & Hove Youssoufa Moukoko 18 ST 77 90 Borussia Dortmund Mathys Tel 18 ST, LM, RM 71 86 Bayern Munich Eliesse Ben Seghir 18 ST 72 86 AS Monaco Mohamed-Ali Cho 19 ST 72 85 Real Sociedad Elye Wahi 20 ST, RW 78 85 RC Lens Benjamin Šeško 20 ST 75 85 RB Leipzig Adam Hložek 20 ST, CAM, LW 77 86 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Rasmus Højlund 20 ST 76 87 Manchester United Nicolas Jackson 22 ST 78 86 Chelsea FC Gonçalo Ramos 22 ST 80 87 Paris Saint-Germain Santiago Giménez 22 CF, ST 78 85 Feyenoord Folarin Balogun 22 ST, RW, LW 79 85 AS Monaco Erling Haaland 22 ST 91 95 Manchester City

