How to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wailing Crystals are one of the many enhancement items you need to find in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can only find them as drops from a particular creature, and tracking them down will be difficult as you spend time exploring every location.

Gathering enough Wailing Crystals to enhance your equipment can take some time, especially given how rare this item is. Thankfully, we can help narrow your search in Dragon’s Dogma 2, enhancing your favorite weapon and armor pieces much easier.

Where to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two reliable locations to find Liches in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Wailing Crystals only drop from a Lich. These exceptionally powerful spellcasters can summon hordes of undead to assist them in combat. Although your focus should remain on the Lich, it’s important not to forget about eliminating the minions they summon throughout the encounter.

I have reliably discovered two locations where you can find Liches. They’re both in the Battahl, the second region you unlock as you progress through the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first location is to the west of the Crumbling Ruins, and the second is inside the Tomb of Al’Guttos. The Tomb of Al’Guttos is a slightly more complicated spot to track down because of its placement on the map and its ability to navigate through the mountains.

The Lich has a chance to drop a Wailing Crystal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I find the Lich next to the Crumbling Ruins is easier to track down as it’s out in the wild. Plus, it’s next to a major city in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Bakbattahl, meaning you can attack it, loot it, and then return to town to rest and the inn before starting all over again. The one issue is the creatures you fight along the way to this point, but if you’re regularly fighting Liches, these monsters shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. The only issue is if they overwhelm you and your party.

After you’ve defeated the Liche, there’s a chance it drops the Wailing Crystal. Unfortunately, I have defeated Liches and not received the Wailing Crystal as a reward, but I get the item far more often than I don’t. It all comes down to repeating the encounter.

Before you start the grind, I recommend making sure you have no quests that require your immediate attention, such as the A Game of Wits for the Sphinx.

