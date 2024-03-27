How to get the Volcanic Island Camp Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a major problem when it comes to traversing terrain. Most of the time you’re going to want to travel on foot as fast travel can be costly and hard to find, but this problem is expedited when it comes to venturing the Volcanic Island.

The Volcanic Island, which is one of the very last key locations you’ll be visiting during your time in Dragon’s Dogma 2, would seem like the ideal place for a Portcrystal, but sadly it isn’t one that you’re going to come across too easily. In fact, you won’t actually be able to access it until a fair while after you first need it unlocked.

How to unlock the Volcanic Island Portcrystal

You must enter the Unmoored World. Image via Dragon’s Dogma Wiki | Remixed by Dot Esports

To unlock the Agamen Volcanic Island Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you need to have first completed the Legacy story mission and begun the True Ending quest. It is only available inside the Unmoored World. Once you’ve done those things you will find it has appeared along the southeastern shore path from Bakbattahl.

This means you’re going to need to have finished the Dragon’s Dogma 2 campaign and started the endgame quest before you can access this Portcrystal.

How to get to Volcanic Island quicker before unlock the Portcrystal

We understand not having a Portcrystal to use going to upset a lot of DD2 players given the massive distance between Volcanic Island and the next closest Portcrystal during your campaign quest, but there are at least some options to mitigate this slog.

To get there quicker, place a Portable Portcrystal on Volcanic Island during your adventure. This will save you time going back and forth while you play. Given there is powerful weaponry and armor available on this island, you’re going to want to visit regularly and taking advantage of a Portable Portcrystal is much easier than walking.

