How to get Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You will need it for bunch of upgrades.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Mar 24, 2024 09:20 am
Enhancing certain equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to have specific ingredients. One of the rarer ones is Fuligin Ore.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has different regions. In each, vendors sell various weapons and armor. When you arrive in Battahli or Sacred Arbor, you may purchase Dwarfish or Elvish gear, many of which require Fuligin Ore to be upgraded. Here’s how to get it.

Where to find Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fuligin Ore can be commonly found in many late-game caves, especially on the Volcanic Island. However, since you don’t reach that area until later in the game, many players may struggle to upgrade their gear with It. Luckily, there are also some places you can find it earlier.

One such area is Riverside Cavern, which can be found east of Checkpoint Rest Town. Simply follow the road from the location as if you were aiming to cross the river, but a bit before that, turn right and head over to the shoreline. Then, follow it south until you find a place filled with Saurians. They are protecting the entrance to the Riverside Cavern, where Fuligin Ore can be found.

Beware, though, as there is an even tougher opponent inside guarding the material: Chimera. Its weak spots are its heads and the tail, so make sure to target these with your attacks to take it down quickly. Once you do, you can mine the Fuligin Ore.

Other players have reported the ingredient to be also available in caves around Battahl. We have yet to confirm this, as we haven’t found it ourselves. But if you’re looking for more Fuligin Ore, you should hire a Pawn with a Forager Specialization, who will show you where to find the resources you need for current upgrades.

