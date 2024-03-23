How to enter the Forgotten Tunnel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

During the first side quest from Glyndwr in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will venture into the Malachite Forest, near the entrance to the Forgotten Tunnel. But, it turns out the main doors are locked from the other side, which will leave you looking for another way in.

Recommended Videos

To complete the first errand for Glyndwr in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will only have to shoot one target with a bow, after which the Elf will leave for Vernworth, where his storyline may be continued. In the meantime, though, you will likely explore the temple, only to find the main doors of Forgotten Tunnel blocked from the inside. Don’t worry, though, as we know a way in.

How to unlock doors to the Forgotten Tunnel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You will need to leave the main entrance and turn right. Climb the nearest hill and jump towards the ruined leftovers of a bridge. You will need to follow them all the way until you find a hidden entrance, just behind a rock. The entrance and its location (player marker) are pictured below.

The entrance is hidden behind rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s slightly to the west of the main entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, we have to warn you. Once you enter this way, you won’t be able to leave it unless you go through the blocked main doors or another entrance all the way up north. But, if you want to make it to either one of those, you will have to fight a powerful Ogre inside. The skirmish will take place in the middle of a temple, with limited space for you and your Pawns to rotate and use ranged abilities. Therefore, make sure you have full health and plenty of potions to heal up in case you take damage.

Still, once you make your way through the Ogre, you can freely explore the Dungeon and claim some sweet loot. This will also unlock the main entrance, making it easier to revisit the location in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more