How to beat Slime in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

The minor enemies can often be the most inconvenient and infuriating, and this award has to go to none other than Dragon’s Dogma’s 2‘s Slime creature.

While it’s understandable your attention is elsewhere when there are Cyclops, a Minotaur, or even a Griffin, do not underestimate Slime at any cost. While Flubber made me laugh as a kid in 1997, Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Slime traumatized me for the first few hours of the game and constantly downed me and my Pawns.

The Slime enemy doesn’t actually have much health, but if you’ve ever been ensnared by the creature, you’re doomed. Allow us to envelop you with knowledge, not slime.

Slime weakness in Dragon’s Dogma 2

These things can be annoying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fire is a fantastic Slime killer in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so I encourage you to pepper it with either Exploding Arrows or batter it with a Mage’s Flagration skill. Other magic should be effective, but fire seems to be the magic key to killing creatures in DD2.

Best Slime strategy in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the reasons you are probably struggling with Slime so much is because it’s completely resistant to physical attacks. Hit it with a sword and you’re out of luck; attempt to pierce it with an arrow, and the Slime will basically laugh in your face without actually doing so.

My best advice is to put a decent bit of room between yourself and the Slime. The reasons are twofold: Slimes move quite slowly, so as long you remain active and on the move, they theoretically shouldn’t get to you. Secondly, they can’t engulf you if you’re far away. If they do get you, they can one-shot you and your Pawns.

So create a safe space and use applicable Special Arrows or magic, and the Slime will dissipate before your eyes rather quickly. Just don’t use physical attacks.

Slime rewards and drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After slaying a few Slime monsters, I’ve been the beneficiary of Greenish Slime, Aged Beast-Steak, Aged Scrag of Beast, and Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Out of all of these, the Greenish Slime is the standout, along with Ferrystones for fast travel, as it is a vital crafting material that can be used to upgrade weapons, armor, and other gear. It’s completely random when they turn up, but when they do, you know what to do.

