Here’s The Best Dragon’s Dogma Merch To Check Out Right Now

After almost 12 years, Dragon’s Dogma finally has a sequel, which means a new generation of fans, plus all of the old ones, are especially eager to demonstrate their love for it with some official merchandise.

At the time of this article’s publication, Capcom’s line-up of Dragon’s Dogma 2 merchandise is rather limited, consisting entirely of shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. There seems to be no shortage of unofficial and fan-made merch online, but if you’re looking to support Capcom directly, we’ve narrowed down what we think are the five best pieces of official merch from Capcom’s website and Amazon.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has multiple vocations to choose from, with each one offering their own distinctive playstyle. While some may want to stick with one vocation throughout the adventure, those more willing to experiment have the option to change their vocation. What better way to represent your willingness to diversify your playstyle than a T-shirt depicting the logos of every available vocation? It comes in multiple colors, and the pattern comes on long-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies too.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you play as an Arisen, a customizable character who has had their heart stolen (literally, not romantically) by the titular dragon, setting them off on a quest to find said dragon and kill it. Real-life has no heart stealing dragons to slay, but you can still represent your Arisen with the official Arisen hoodie, which boasts some stylish lettering. There are options for a T-shirt, long-sleeved shirt, and sweatshirt as well.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some killer box art, so why not show it off to the general public by wearing it on your front? We recommend the T-shirt, but the art is available on long-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, too. Who knows, you may introduce the game to a random stranger if the art catches their eye.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t the only one to get some love from Capcom’s merchandise. The original game is also represented, with this sweatshirt featuring artwork made to celebrate its 10th anniversary from 2022, which depicts an Arisen standing alone against the giant and fearsome dragon as it glares down at them. There are options for a T-shirt, long-sleeved shirt, and hoodie as well, but just know they all come only in black.

Did you know there was a Dragon’s Dogma MMO? We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t, considering it only ever came out in Japan, and after launching in 2015 lasted four years until its servers were shut down in 2019. Still, Capcom hasn’t forgotten about it, as it has a couple pieces of merch representing it including this sweatshirt imprinted with the emblem of the Ivory Order. It comes in black, blue, and navy blue, and of course there are T-shirt, long-sleeved shirt, and hoodie options if you prefer.

