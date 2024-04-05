Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: What is the point of no return in DD2?

No inn can save you from this quest.
Image of Jason Toro-McCue
Jason Toro-McCue
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 05:00 am
Lord Phaesus sits in a cart in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image via Capcom

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is well-known for its variety of time-sensitive quests, it also has a single moment where everything changes for the Arisen. This point of no return is a huge problem if you’re looking to 100 percent the game, so knowing about it is a good idea.

Recommended Videos

You can miss out on a very small handful of quests by completing main story quests that move you from one region to another. However, only one main quest prevents you from completing any more base game content in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Spoilers below.

When is Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s point of no return?—Answered

A cutscene showing a Dragon looking at a character in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Your quest shall end with the same dragon that began it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate point of no return in Dragon Dogma’s 2 is the quest Legacy—specifically if you do the true ending. Legacy is the final quest of the base game DD2, and completing it leads to the game’s credits. However, if you do the true ending, you lose access to your Inn Save and cannot go back to complete anything you missed out on.

There are a handful of Main Story quests that lock you out of content, including Feast of Deception, A New Godsway, and The Guardian Gigantus. However, these events only take away a quest or two, leaving you with dozens to complete. Legacy either ends the game or takes away every single quest, outside of the ones in the postgame.

The Good and Bad endings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 give you a few options to leave. Mainly, you can always go back to your Inn save by quitting to the Title Screen. As long as you slept before heading up Moonglint Tower, you can jump back to before the events of the final quest. Just be careful not to get too far into the Red Dragon fight—or his deal—and you can go back to clear out quests.

However, if you enter the Unmoored World as part of the game’s true ending, you can no longer complete any base game quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Entering the Unmoored World locks your save in this timeline you’ve made for yourself, and your previous data is basically moot—specifically, you can no longer go back to your Inn from before the Unmoored World.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is exceptionally fair about warning you to sleep before any point where you can lose quests. This includes just before Legacy, where the guard Henrique suggests you rest until the evening before you head up Moonglint Tower. We recommend doing something similar before taking on most of the game’s main story—just in case one of them turns off a quest you were holding off for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Civil Unrest quest guide
The Arisen looks into Flamebearer Palace in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Civil Unrest quest guide
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Unmoored World guide: All missions, bosses, and key locations
The Arisen looks out over a dried-up ocean in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Unmoored World guide: All missions, bosses, and key locations
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 5, 2024
Read Article What do the hand symbols besides quests mean in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Dragon's Dogma 2 character holding their hand up
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What do the hand symbols besides quests mean in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Civil Unrest quest guide
The Arisen looks into Flamebearer Palace in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Civil Unrest quest guide
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Unmoored World guide: All missions, bosses, and key locations
The Arisen looks out over a dried-up ocean in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Unmoored World guide: All missions, bosses, and key locations
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 5, 2024
Read Article What do the hand symbols besides quests mean in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Dragon's Dogma 2 character holding their hand up
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What do the hand symbols besides quests mean in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Apr 4, 2024
Author
Jason Toro-McCue
Contributing writer and member of the RPG beat. Professional writer of five years for sites and apps, including Nerds + Scoundrels and BigBrain. D&D and TTRPG fanatic, perpetual Fighter main in every game he plays.