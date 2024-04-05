Dragon’s Dogma 2: What is the point of no return in DD2?

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is well-known for its variety of time-sensitive quests, it also has a single moment where everything changes for the Arisen. This point of no return is a huge problem if you’re looking to 100 percent the game, so knowing about it is a good idea.

You can miss out on a very small handful of quests by completing main story quests that move you from one region to another. However, only one main quest prevents you from completing any more base game content in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Spoilers below.

When is Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s point of no return?—Answered

Your quest shall end with the same dragon that began it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate point of no return in Dragon Dogma’s 2 is the quest Legacy—specifically if you do the true ending. Legacy is the final quest of the base game DD2, and completing it leads to the game’s credits. However, if you do the true ending, you lose access to your Inn Save and cannot go back to complete anything you missed out on.

There are a handful of Main Story quests that lock you out of content, including Feast of Deception, A New Godsway, and The Guardian Gigantus. However, these events only take away a quest or two, leaving you with dozens to complete. Legacy either ends the game or takes away every single quest, outside of the ones in the postgame.

The Good and Bad endings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 give you a few options to leave. Mainly, you can always go back to your Inn save by quitting to the Title Screen. As long as you slept before heading up Moonglint Tower, you can jump back to before the events of the final quest. Just be careful not to get too far into the Red Dragon fight—or his deal—and you can go back to clear out quests.

However, if you enter the Unmoored World as part of the game’s true ending, you can no longer complete any base game quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Entering the Unmoored World locks your save in this timeline you’ve made for yourself, and your previous data is basically moot—specifically, you can no longer go back to your Inn from before the Unmoored World.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is exceptionally fair about warning you to sleep before any point where you can lose quests. This includes just before Legacy, where the guard Henrique suggests you rest until the evening before you head up Moonglint Tower. We recommend doing something similar before taking on most of the game’s main story—just in case one of them turns off a quest you were holding off for.

