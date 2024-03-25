Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Stolen Throne: How to approach the false Sovran

The Stolen Throne is a story quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One of the objectives of The Stolen Throne is to approach the false Sovran, but the game only offers a very vague clue as to where the false Sovran is and how you should approach him.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t like to make things too easy by marking every objective with a marker you can unthinkingly follow. It challenges you to figure some things out for itself. But sometimes it gives you almost nothing to work with when it comes to working out what you need to do, and The Stolen Throne’s “Approach the false Sovran” objective is a prime example.

The Stolen Throne: How to approach the false Sovran in DD2

You’re supposed to deduce from this that there is a secret door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Various things about this objective are confusing, and one of them is the wording of the objective itself. Having completed The Stolen Throne, I can tell you that you don’t actually approach the false Sovran. Instead, your objective is to find a secret door which leads you to a place where you can then secretly spy on the false Sovran.

If you’re stuck on the “Approach the false Sovran” objective, then by now you’ll have acquired the Eventide Mask, and both the Courtly Breeches and the Courtly Tunic (either via The Ornate Box quest, or some other way). And so you’ve finally been able to gain entry to the Masquerade. But now what? None of the people at the Masquerade appear to be the false Sovran. So what are you supposed to do?

There’s a clue when you first step into the Masquerade ballroom, but it’s a very vague, easy-to-miss one. You’ll be shown a brief cutscene of someone walking along the corridor that surrounds the ballroom. What that cutscene is trying, and failing, to tell you is that there is a secret door in that corridor. I know, I know. It’s a completely useless clue. Don’t blame me.

If you didn’t see that cutscene when you arrived at the Masquerade, then you probably made the same mistake I did, which is to go to the ballroom during the day. Leave the castle, doze off somewhere, then come back at night, and everything should go to plan.

You can find the hidden passage during the day, but these doors will be locked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow that corridor around the back of the ballroom and you’ll see a suspiciously door-shaped section of wall. Push against it and it’ll open into a small room. Go through the double doors, then follow the walkway down to the right to reach the Bordelrie and trigger a long cutscene during which you’ll spy on the false Sovran. After that, you simply have to report back to Captain Brant to complete The Stolen Throne quest.

