Dragon’s Dogma 2: Should you drink Newt Liqueur?

One pricy drink.
Published: Mar 24, 2024 11:16 pm
There are plenty of consumable items in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to get familiar with but one of the most expensive is Newt Liqueur.

Consumables in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are called curatives and they offer a whole variety of bonuses. These include health and stamina refills along with being granted new skills and removing status effects. Newt Liqueur might not seem like much at first glance, but it’s incredibly useful—and you wouldn’t expect anything less with its high price tag. Of course, not every item needs to be consumed to be useful, and Newt Liqueur isn’t just for drinking.

Before you chug that new bottle, here’s what you should consider.

Should you drink Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Crafting Menu to make Newt Liqour in Dragon's Dogma 2
You can make Newt’s Liqueur rather than buying it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re better off saving Newt Liqueur for quests rather than drinking it yourself. This drink is the key to unlocking the Warfarer Vocation, so if you want the most versatile Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you’ll need to come across, craft, or buy at least three bottles of Newt Liqueur.

Purchasing this drink will cost you 5,000 gold so it isn’t cheap. This being the case, you’re better off holding on to it rather than drinking it yourself. There is a benefit to drinking it, so if you happen to be making a bunch, or have the cash to spare, then drink away.

When consumed, Newt Liqueur will grant you Vigor which is a Thief augment that reduces the cost of stamina when grabbing, pinning, or climbing an enemy. This being the case, there are some fights and combat situations where you will get some benefit out of drinking Newt Liqueur, but again, in our opinion, you’re better off using it for the Warfarer quest.

